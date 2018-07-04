English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nitin Gadkari Flags off India’s First Taxi Ambulance Services
The launch comes in the the backdrop of India accounting for 5 lakh road crashes annually worldwide in which 1.5 lakh people die.
File Photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off Wagon Cab's taxi ambulance services here.
A startup, Wagon Cab claims to be India's first road emergency cab services provider.
The launch comes in the the backdrop of India accounting for 5 lakh road crashes annually worldwide in which 1.5 lakh people die.
Wagon Cab, which provides medically-trained drivers in its ambulance-taxis, said in the initial phase it will launch 200 cabs.
The drivers will be trained to handle critical situations and provide first-aid, for which they will be paid additional Rs 500, Wagon Cab said in a statement.
NGO Das Foundation is supporting the initiative.
"I firmly believe that this particular initiative will really help out those in need...Most of the drivers spend maximum time on roads, they are real ambassadors of road safety, and with their help a lot can be achieved", said Yogita Bhayana, founder of Das Foundation.
Starting from Delhi NCR, Wagon Cab is planning to launch this initiative pan India.
"Time plays a very important role in all our lives, especially in the context of road accidents, with the launch of Hospital Wagon we are looking forward to make the roads of Delhi NCR, safer," said Uttam Bose, CEO & Co-Founder Wagon Cab.
Also Watch
A startup, Wagon Cab claims to be India's first road emergency cab services provider.
The launch comes in the the backdrop of India accounting for 5 lakh road crashes annually worldwide in which 1.5 lakh people die.
Wagon Cab, which provides medically-trained drivers in its ambulance-taxis, said in the initial phase it will launch 200 cabs.
The drivers will be trained to handle critical situations and provide first-aid, for which they will be paid additional Rs 500, Wagon Cab said in a statement.
NGO Das Foundation is supporting the initiative.
"I firmly believe that this particular initiative will really help out those in need...Most of the drivers spend maximum time on roads, they are real ambassadors of road safety, and with their help a lot can be achieved", said Yogita Bhayana, founder of Das Foundation.
Starting from Delhi NCR, Wagon Cab is planning to launch this initiative pan India.
"Time plays a very important role in all our lives, especially in the context of road accidents, with the launch of Hospital Wagon we are looking forward to make the roads of Delhi NCR, safer," said Uttam Bose, CEO & Co-Founder Wagon Cab.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,145.25
|-151.75
|-11.70
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Sun Pharma
|579.30
|+5.70
|+0.99
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|TCS
|1,866.15
|-7.90
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|480.65
|-0.60
|-0.12
|Shriram Trans
|1,144.85
|-153.60
|-11.83
|ITC
|264.45
|-0.70
|-0.26
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,310.55
|+36.05
|+1.58
|Tata Steel
|568.90
|+2.40
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,979.05
|+116.65
|+4.08
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|Bharti Infratel
|299.50
|+8.00
|+2.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,032.85
|+147.65
|+2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,978.20
|+113.15
|+3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+241.30
|+2.69
|HDFC
|1,922.85
|+39.40
|+2.09
|HUL
|1,676.15
|+33.40
|+2.03
|Reliance
|990.05
|+18.45
|+1.90
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|252.30
|-6.55
|-2.53
|Grasim
|965.45
|-20.40
|-2.07
|Cipla
|628.90
|-11.50
|-1.80
|BPCL
|367.85
|-6.05
|-1.62
|NTPC
|152.90
|-2.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.50
|-2.55
|-1.64
|Vedanta
|228.15
|-2.80
|-1.21
|ONGC
|155.95
|-1.90
|-1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|366.45
|-3.75
|-1.01
|Tata Motors
|267.00
|-2.50
|-0.93
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Honda Activa 125 Launched in India at Rs 59,621
- Scarlett Johansson Responds To Backlash For Being Cast As Transgender Man In Rub & Tug
- Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors