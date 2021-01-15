Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 323 Crore Highway Projects in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects in Karnataka, to be built at a cost of Rs 323 crore. The projects pertain to construction of elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi city and construction of four-lane road and minor bridge near Dastikoppa Kalaghatgi Tq on NH 63.

These projects will boost the socio-economic development of Hubballi and Dharwad and strengthen the road network in Karnatka, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari said while laying the foundation stone for two national highway projects. Karnatka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda and V K Singh participated in the event besides MPs and MLAs from Karnataka.

Elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle and four-laning of NH Road near Dastikoppa village in the Hubballi Dharwad area will reduce travel time from railway junction to airport, Gadkari said adding that this will also make the road safer and reduce pollution. Four-laning in Dastikoppa village will reduce accidents and enable unhindered traffic between Dharwad and Karwar cities which are the industrial and educational hub of the state, he added.