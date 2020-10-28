Nivea-maker Beiersdorf Says Business Improved Significantly
October 28, 2020
BERLIN: German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf, best-known for its Nivea skin cream, said on Wednesday its business significantly improved in the third quarter after the coronavirus pandemic caused a revenue drop in the first half.
Sales for the first nine months came in at 5.7 billion euros ($6.74 billion), the Hamburg-based company said, a decline of 8.5% on the year after the pandemic-induced slump.
“We expect sales growth of the Beiersdorf group for the full year 2020 to be at year-to-date level or slightly better,” it said.
Beiersdorf expects operating profit (EBIT) margins to be significantly below prior year’s level, it added.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
