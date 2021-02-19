NMDC, Ambuja Cements, DLF: Top Stocks for Investors on February 19

The Indian stock market for another day might open in the red as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the country after losing 51 points. The BSE Sensex was down 397.14 points to close at 51,324.69 on February 18. The Nifty50 too declined 89.90 points to 15,119.

Here are the top stocks for the day:

NMDC: The state-owned mineral producer has restarted its operations at its Donimalai iron ore facility.

Ambuja Cements: The cement major reported a profit of Rs 497.1 crore in Q4 CY20 against Rs 454.9 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue increased to Rs 3,515.1 crore from Rs 3,135.9 crore.

DLF: The real estate developer’s subsidiary completed the acquisition of 51.8 percent stake in Fairleaf for Rs 779.40 crore.

IDFC FIRST Bank: The Board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via securities.

Engineers India & Oil India: Both companies will buy 61.65 percent stake in the Numaligarh Refinery.

ACC & Ambuja Cements: Both companies' board members approved the renewal of master supply agreement between the two for an additional three years.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 1,01,25,004 equity shares of the company at Rs 31.09 per share on the NSE.

Karda Constructions: 3,25,000 equity shares of the company were acquired at Rs 125 per share on the NSE by Lotus Global Investments.

Matrimony.com: CMDB II sold 1.25 lakh shares each on the NSE at Rs 880.15 per share and BSE at Rs 880.01 per share, respectively.

Poly Medicure: The company closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue after raising Rs 400 crore at a price of Rs 524 per share.

RCL Retail: Mahipal Sanghvi was appointed as the CFO and Whole Time Director of the company by the board of directors.

Shilpa Medicare: The company has received an Import Alert 66-40, pursuant to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection of Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana facility from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020.

Dish TV: The Indian direct broadcast satellite service provider paid the settlement charges of Rs 8,20,782 to Sebi.

NCL India: The ‘Navaratna’ issued a commercial paper of Rs 850 crore.