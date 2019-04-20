No Five-day a Week in Commercial Banks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for commercial banks. "It has been reported in certain sections of the media that commercial banks would have a 5-day week in terms of RBI instructions. It is clarified that this information is not factually correct," the RBI said in a release.The RBI has not issued any such directions, it said.Currently, branches of commercial banks observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.Remaining Saturdays are a full working hour for banks.