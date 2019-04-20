Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Five-day a Week in Commercial Banks: RBI

Currently, branches of commercial banks observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Five-day a Week in Commercial Banks: RBI
CCTV cameras are seen installed above the logo of Reserve Bank of India inside its Mumbai headquarters. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for commercial banks. "It has been reported in certain sections of the media that commercial banks would have a 5-day week in terms of RBI instructions. It is clarified that this information is not factually correct," the RBI said in a release.

The RBI has not issued any such directions, it said.

Currently, branches of commercial banks observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.

Remaining Saturdays are a full working hour for banks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,140.28 -135.36 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.80 -34.35 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
PC Jeweller 145.15 -0.55
Interglobe Avi 1,554.40 -1.74
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
Infosys 717.05 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 136.25 2.68
PC Jeweller 145.20 -0.55
HDFC Bank 2,290.15 -0.63
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Jet Airways 163.90 -32.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
JSW Steel 299.15 2.73
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
BPCL 362.90 1.51
Wipro 284.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Tata Motors 235.90 2.32
Asian Paints 1,465.35 0.65
TCS 2,145.50 0.61
Coal India 251.75 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.80 -4.00
Indiabulls Hsg 800.55 -3.83
Hindalco 207.20 -3.61
Vedanta 178.60 -3.43
Zee Entertain 402.30 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.30 -4.18
Vedanta 178.70 -3.51
IndusInd Bank 1,764.00 -2.86
Tata Steel 542.85 -1.77
Larsen 1,360.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram