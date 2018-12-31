English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Assessment of Demonetisation, GST Impact on Workers: Centre Informs Parliament
The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been conducting quarterly quick employment surveys in eight sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO, education and health, said minister.
A file image of demonetised currency notes of 500 and 1000. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that it has not assessed the impact of demonetisation and the GST on workers engaged in the organised and unorganised sectors, including agricultural and contractual labourers, in the country.
In response to a question by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar informed the Lok Sabha that no such assessment has been made.
"However, the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been conducting quarterly quick employment surveys in eight sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO, education and health," Gangwar said in his reply.
The Centre on December 14 had also informed the Lok Sabha that it has done no assessment or study on the impact of demonetisation on the economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
The Reserve Bank of India in its annual report later had said that 99.3 per cent of the total banned notes had returned to the banking system.
