GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Bias in MPC to Raise Interest Rates; Decision Should be Guided by Hard Data: Garg

When the policy that kept interest rates unchanged was announced, the media said it is a dovish policy, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg noted.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Bias in MPC to Raise Interest Rates; Decision Should be Guided by Hard Data: Garg
The RBI logo outside its building in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Manila: The government sees no bias in RBI-led monetary policy committee towards raising interest rates, and the decisions should be guided by hard data, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said.

The minutes of the last MPC meeting in April "do no reflect any bias for increase" in interest rates, he told PTI here. When the policy that kept interest rates unchanged was announced, the media said it is a dovish policy, he noted.

"What has come now is details of what members said, and 1 or 2 members seem to be saying if situation would turn it in this way (raising interest rates), but then a lot of others did not say the same."

At the April 4-5 policy meeting, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya cited revival in investment activity and an improvement in capacity utilisation for his switch from a neutral stance to shift "decisively to vote for a beginning of 'withdrawal of accommodation' in the next monetary policy meeting in June."

A majority of the six-member panel flagged upside risks to inflation as it kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6 per cent. Five of the six members voted for status quo on interest rates, while one, Michael Patra, who is an executive director heading the research department, sought an increase.

"We should go by the real numbers. Have you seen disproportionate rise in inflation numbers? Have you seen extra ordinary growth in output which has reduced the output gap substantially? No," Garg said.

Only fundamentals should dictate such decisions, he said. "If there is any real situation where inflation seems to overshoot, RBI does have a statutory mandate to keep the inflation around 4 per cent. So, they would take the most appropriate steps for that."

He went on to say if such a situation was there and answered it by saying no. "When you people say that something is going to happen, it should be based on fundamental," he said.

The retail inflation in March slipped to a 5 month low of 4.27 per cent on account of decline in food prices.

The RBI has revised downwards forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1 per cent for April-September and 4.4 per cent for October-March.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,092.63 +177.25 ( +0.51%)

Nifty 50

10,677.55 +59.30 ( +0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 229.60 +54.95 +31.46
Wockhardt 745.05 -57.65 -7.18
TCS 3,442.90 -37.85 -1.09
NIIT Tech 1,034.50 +6.30 +0.61
ICICI Bank 288.45 +5.60 +1.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 229.05 +54.50 +31.22
Wockhardt 747.00 -55.85 -6.96
HDFC Bank 1,982.55 -5.30 -0.27
Just Dial 429.65 -6.60 -1.51
Fortis Health 156.60 -1.00 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 238.75 +7.40 +3.20
GAIL 336.90 +7.15 +2.17
Axis Bank 533.00 +12.70 +2.44
HUL 1,496.00 +31.80 +2.17
Vedanta 287.60 +5.95 +2.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.00 +11.70 +2.25
HUL 1,495.60 +30.60 +2.09
ICICI Bank 288.80 +5.90 +2.09
Tata Steel 592.50 +11.20 +1.93
SBI 245.60 +3.65 +1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 774.90 -20.70 -2.60
Coal India 266.35 -4.95 -1.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,070.75 -35.85 -1.70
TCS 3,442.90 -37.85 -1.09
Bharti Infratel 319.70 -2.75 -0.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.25 -5.50 -2.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,071.45 -34.35 -1.63
TCS 3,445.90 -34.95 -1.00
Asian Paints 1,184.10 -10.15 -0.85
NTPC 170.10 -0.95 -0.56
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Congress Scared Of PM Narendra Modi, Will Lose Polls: Amit Shah

Congress Scared Of PM Narendra Modi, Will Lose Polls: Amit Shah

Recommended For You