No Charges on Digital Payments made to Large Business Establishments from November 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said business establishments with annual turnover of more than 50 crore should offer low cost digital modes of payment to their customers and the RBI and banks should absorb cost of transactions.
A vendor holds an Mswipe terminal, operated by M-Swipe Technologies Pvt Ltd., in an arranged photograph at a roadside stall in Bengaluru, India. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The government on Friday said banks or system providers will not impose charges or Merchant Discount Rate on customers as well as merchants on digital payments made to establishments having turnover in excess of Rs 50 crore from November 1.
In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said business establishments with annual turnover of more than 50 crore should offer low cost digital modes of payment to their customers and the RBI and banks should absorb cost of transactions.
Following the announcement, amendments have been made in the income tax act as well as in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2007.
The new provisions "shall come into force with effect from November 1, 2019," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a circular.
The CBDT has also invited applications from banks and payment system providers who are willing that their payment systems may be used for the purpose as the government plans to prescribe certain electronic modes of payment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,882.20
|6.11
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.50
|17.42
|Reliance
|1,415.30
|1.37
|IRCTC
|779.20
|7.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.28
|Adani Ports
|421.70
|3.07
|Grasim
|746.50
|3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,318.15
|2.74
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|2.45
|NTPC
|121.00
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Tata Motors
|136.85
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,275.90
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.05
|-0.79
|Hindalco
|187.40
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|136.70
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.75
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|383.25
|-0.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.75
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.20
|-0.19
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right