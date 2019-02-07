English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Deal Brexit Will Force 3-weeks JLR Plant Shutdown in April, Profitability to be Hit: Tata Motors
The company further said it plans to have sufficient buffer stock to minimise potential disruption due to plant shutdown expected in the first week of April.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tata Motors Thursday said in case of a "no deal Brexit" JLR will have two to three weeks of plants shutdown in the UK, while its British arm's profitability will be adversely impacted in the long term.
As part of its preparations for a 'no deal Brexit', JLR said in an investor presentation that in the long term the company will have to reassess its manufacturing and sourcing strategy to overcome hurdles.
In the short term, Tata Motors said delays at ports could disrupt import of components into the UK for manufacturing as well as export of finished vehicles.
In order to overcome such a scenario, JLR have "factory downtime" under which it will pull forward five scheduled Easter Holiday beginning April 15 with an additional five days of additional plant downtime from April 8-12.
The company further said it plans to have sufficient buffer stock to minimise potential disruption due to plant shutdown expected in the first week of April.
JLR has also put in place a comprehensive cross-functional Brexit governance programme to minimise impact of a 'no deal' Brexit, wherever possible, the presentation said.
Commenting on the move, Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said, "We also need to prepare for a scenario where there could be disruptions. So, we are preparing ourselves by first accelerating or moving ahead some of the Easter breaks and the way we schedule production, so that we are able to keep our factories running as much as possible".
Stating that it is not physically possible to stock up raw materials and keep production going, he said, "Therefore we are going to have a shutdown from the end of first week of April. We will have two and half to three weeks of production shutdown".
When asked if there would be more job cuts in JLR in addition to reduction in its global workforce by 4,500 people announced in January, Balaji replied in the negative.
"At this point in time what we announced is what stays," he said.
In the long term, Tata Motors said imposition of tariffs on UK-EU and UK-EU-third country trade will adversely impact JLR's profitability.
To overcome such a scenario, the company said it will attempt to pass on pricing for tariffs "but it is uncertain to what extent this will be possible".
JLR would also need to reassess its manufacturing and sourcing strategy, it added.
Balaji, however, said the company believed that there would be a "negotiated settlement sooner than later".
"Therefore as per UK market is concerned our plans remain unchanged and as far as manufacturing footprint in UK is concerned there is absolutely no change in our plans at this point in time," he added.
Hoping for a negotiated settlement with the EU, he said it would be in everybody's interest.
"We want free borders and frictionless trade that is something we have been consistent about and we continue to expect that as our base case," he said.
In case of a no deal Brexit, Britain, which voted to leave the EU will leave the European Union immediately on March 29 with no agreements in place about what their relationship would be like in future.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As part of its preparations for a 'no deal Brexit', JLR said in an investor presentation that in the long term the company will have to reassess its manufacturing and sourcing strategy to overcome hurdles.
In the short term, Tata Motors said delays at ports could disrupt import of components into the UK for manufacturing as well as export of finished vehicles.
In order to overcome such a scenario, JLR have "factory downtime" under which it will pull forward five scheduled Easter Holiday beginning April 15 with an additional five days of additional plant downtime from April 8-12.
The company further said it plans to have sufficient buffer stock to minimise potential disruption due to plant shutdown expected in the first week of April.
JLR has also put in place a comprehensive cross-functional Brexit governance programme to minimise impact of a 'no deal' Brexit, wherever possible, the presentation said.
Commenting on the move, Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said, "We also need to prepare for a scenario where there could be disruptions. So, we are preparing ourselves by first accelerating or moving ahead some of the Easter breaks and the way we schedule production, so that we are able to keep our factories running as much as possible".
Stating that it is not physically possible to stock up raw materials and keep production going, he said, "Therefore we are going to have a shutdown from the end of first week of April. We will have two and half to three weeks of production shutdown".
When asked if there would be more job cuts in JLR in addition to reduction in its global workforce by 4,500 people announced in January, Balaji replied in the negative.
"At this point in time what we announced is what stays," he said.
In the long term, Tata Motors said imposition of tariffs on UK-EU and UK-EU-third country trade will adversely impact JLR's profitability.
To overcome such a scenario, the company said it will attempt to pass on pricing for tariffs "but it is uncertain to what extent this will be possible".
JLR would also need to reassess its manufacturing and sourcing strategy, it added.
Balaji, however, said the company believed that there would be a "negotiated settlement sooner than later".
"Therefore as per UK market is concerned our plans remain unchanged and as far as manufacturing footprint in UK is concerned there is absolutely no change in our plans at this point in time," he added.
Hoping for a negotiated settlement with the EU, he said it would be in everybody's interest.
"We want free borders and frictionless trade that is something we have been consistent about and we continue to expect that as our base case," he said.
In case of a no deal Brexit, Britain, which voted to leave the EU will leave the European Union immediately on March 29 with no agreements in place about what their relationship would be like in future.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|110.65
|-28.29
|Reliance
|1,290.40
|-1.51
|Rel Capital
|116.20
|-19.36
|Sun Pharma
|434.90
|4.39
|Yes Bank
|176.95
|0.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|110.80
|-28.05
|Rel Capital
|116.20
|-19.17
|Reliance
|1,290.20
|-1.50
|Yes Bank
|176.75
|0.26
|Sun Pharma
|434.00
|4.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|408.75
|5.35
|Sun Pharma
|434.90
|4.39
|Eicher Motors
|21,904.20
|3.79
|Bharti Infratel
|305.85
|3.21
|Bajaj Auto
|2,853.60
|3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|434.00
|4.48
|Bajaj Auto
|2,855.50
|3.03
|Tata Motors
|182.90
|2.64
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.00
|2.01
|Coal India
|224.25
|1.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|273.10
|-2.22
|Reliance
|1,290.40
|-1.51
|Larsen
|1,296.05
|-1.40
|Power Grid Corp
|184.60
|-1.18
|Hindalco
|209.20
|-1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,290.20
|-1.50
|Power Grid Corp
|184.75
|-1.12
|Larsen
|1,300.15
|-0.88
|HDFC
|1,970.55
|-0.85
|IndusInd Bank
|1,513.95
|-0.82
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The End is Near: Zero Production, Sale of Tata Nano Hatchback in January 2019
- Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results