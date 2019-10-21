No Diwali Decorations in Markets Across Country as Traders Protest ‘Unethical’ Practices be e-Commerce Sites
The CAIT claimed that predatory pricing and 'unfair business practices' have led to most customers shifting to online shopping.
People purchase firecrackers in a market ahead of the festival of Diwali in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Due to a slump in the businesses and absence of festive spirit this year, trade leaders across the country have decided to not decorate the markets this Diwali in order to mark their protest against "unethical business practices of e-commerce companies".
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the prime reason for this gloomy market scenario is highly surging sales in the ecommerce market, which offer huge discounts on various products.
The CAIT, an apex organisation of traders in the country, also claimed that predatory pricing and 'unfair business practices' have led to most customers shifting to online shopping.
Diwali is considered to be the biggest festival in the country and for the business community and about 30 percent of the total value of the business in a year comes from this festive season. However, this year has been different.
With barely one week left for the festival, commercial markets across the country are in deep slump and the traders, disappointed with sales, seem to have lost all hopes this festive season.
As part of a big festival sale put up by e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart sold goods worth Rs 19,000 crore in just four days.
CAIT president BC Bhartia said that the retail trade in India generates a yearly business of about Rs 45 lakh crore, out of which, about Rs 6 lakh crore worth of sales take place during Diwali season. He further said that traders hope for good business during the festive season and hence, have a huge stock of goods. However, despite the festivals, all the major retail and wholesale markets in Delhi and across the country are completely deserted.
Bhartia added that about 30 per cent business of the commercial market has suffered this time due to online business and traders across the country fear its deep increase in near future.
If the government does not curb online sales and does not infuse capital in the market, the situation will worsen, CAIT said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,882.20
|6.11
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.50
|17.42
|Reliance
|1,415.30
|1.37
|IRCTC
|779.20
|7.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.28
|Adani Ports
|421.70
|3.07
|Grasim
|746.50
|3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,318.15
|2.74
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|2.45
|NTPC
|121.00
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Tata Motors
|136.85
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,275.90
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.05
|-0.79
|Hindalco
|187.40
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|136.70
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.75
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|383.25
|-0.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.75
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.20
|-0.19
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Sizzle at Indian Super League Opening Ceremony, Watch Video
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro Going on Sale Today: Price, Offers, Features and More
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699