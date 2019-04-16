English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No End to Jet Airways Woes as Founder Naresh Goyal Opts Out of Bidding for Ailing Airline
SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier.
File photo of Naresh Goyal.
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring stake in the cash-strapped airline, sources said Tuesday. The full service carrier, which is currently operating less than 10 aircraft, is awaiting fresh fund infusion under a debt resolution plan.
Airline sources said Goyal, who had stepped down as chairman of the carrier last month, has withdrawn the bid for the airline. On April 12, sources said that Goyal had also put in bid for the carrier.
SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier. Last month, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.
Airline sources said Goyal, who had stepped down as chairman of the carrier last month, has withdrawn the bid for the airline. On April 12, sources said that Goyal had also put in bid for the carrier.
SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier. Last month, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.95
|15.79
|Coal India
|251.60
|0.64
|Polycab
|654.80
|21.71
|Interglobe Avi
|1,581.90
|7.08
|TCS
|2,131.80
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|132.70
|11.19
|PC Jeweller
|146.00
|15.64
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|Bajaj Finance
|3,025.00
|0.08
|Jet Airways
|241.85
|-7.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.15
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|407.00
|3.63
|Titan Company
|1,120.05
|2.74
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.56
|Adani Ports
|395.65
|2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,816.00
|3.97
|ICICI Bank
|407.50
|3.76
|ONGC
|160.75
|2.68
|Larsen
|1,383.00
|1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,466.00
|1.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.90
|-2.36
|Cipla
|559.35
|-1.23
|GAIL
|351.60
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|230.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|724.00
|-0.36
|Tata Motors
|230.55
|-0.22
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|-0.15
|Tata Steel
|552.65
|0.12
|Coal India
|250.05
|-0.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why 45,000 Fans of Late Singer Chris Cornell Want the Black Hole Named After Him
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Have Eyes on Pogba, Coutinho’s Barcelona Future in Balance
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results