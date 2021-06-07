business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Business»No Funds for Salaries, Hyatt Regency Mumbai Shuts Down 'Until Further Notice'
1-MIN READ

No Funds for Salaries, Hyatt Regency Mumbai Shuts Down 'Until Further Notice'

Hyatt Regency hotel in Mumbai

Hyatt Regency hotel in Mumbai

The hotel will remain closed until further notice.

Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday announced it has temporarily suspended all operations due to no funds from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai said in a statement. The hotel will remain closed until further notice.

“This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel," the luxury hotel said in a statement.

All operations are temporarily suspended in immediate effect. “The hotel will remain closed until further notice," it said.

Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable,’ Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt said. At Hyatt, ‘our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation,’ he added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 07, 2021, 23:17 IST