No Govt Control on Temples, Rs 1,000 Cr for Mekedatu: Karnataka Budget Highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Sticking to the fiscal responsibility act, the government has restricted the borrowing to 3.26% of GSDP.

The budget has made some key announcements in agriculture sector, while catering to party’s core promises on cow protection and freeing temples from government control.

KARNATAKA BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

Mekedatu balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru drinking water project will be implemented after getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of Central Government. For the implementation of this project, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided in the current year.

Autonomy will be given to temples. Legal action will be taken to delegate discretion of developmental works to the temples.

Diesel subsidy at Rs 250 per acre subject to maximum of 5 acres will be given through DBT under a new scheme, Raitha Shakti, for which Rs 500 crore will be provided.

Rs 50 crore granted to set up gaushalas at 69 places in the state.

The government will launch Punyakoti Dattu Yojana to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the gaushala by paying Rs 11,000 annually.

Namma clinics will be established in the major cities of the state. They will be established in all wards of Bengaluru. In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment specialist will be provided.

The government has decided to reintroduce ‘Yashashwini’ health scheme for farmer families at an annual cost of Rs 300 crore.

Rs 33,700 crore provided for agriculture sector.

Asha volunteers’ honorarium to be increased by Rs1,000.

