Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

No Major Impact on Indian Fertiliser Sector Due to Coronavirus

The fertiliser sector is not expected to witness any major impact on the global front as production in China remains low during January every year following Chinese New Year holidays, the report stated.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Major Impact on Indian Fertiliser Sector Due to Coronavirus
Representative image.

Mumbai: While many sectors are under pressure due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact on Indian fertiliser players is expected to be soft even as a major portion of raw materials for phosphatic fertilisers are imported, according to a report.

The Hubei province is a major centre for production of phosphoric acid and phosphatic fertilisers.

"Even though the production is down in the province, the overall fertiliser market remains well supplied due to the build-up of inventories at the producer's end in China as international prices remained weak," ICRA group head and senior vice president K Ravichandran said.

The fertiliser sector is not expected to witness any major impact on the global front as production in China remains low during January every year following Chinese New Year holidays, the report stated.

As per ICRA's analysis, the domestic industry imports a major portion of the raw materials for phosphatic fertilisers, mainly phosphoric acid and finished fertilisers mainly DAP (47 per cent of total imports in FY2019) from China.

The Indian fertiliser industry, with the markets currently remaining well supplied and the fourth quarter of the financial year being an off-season period for the industry, the impact of the Chinese shutdown is expected to be muted, Ravichandran said.

"Also, the global urea markets have remained well supplied in recent years with new capacities coming online in Africa, the Middle-East and Africa. With the downward trend in Chinese exports continuing for the last couple of years, the impact of the Chinese urea industry on the global market has reduced," he added.

The report said that a silver lining for the Indian urea industry in this crisis is on the natural gas pricing front.

R-LNG, which now meets around 57 per cent of the natural gas consumption for the domestic urea industry, has been witnessing a downtrend in prices.

With the decline in the term LNG prices and the weak spot gas prices, pooled price for the urea players will moderate leading to a lower cost of production and a lower subsidy outgo for the government, it added.

Meanwhile, Icra said, as of now it does not see any major impact on the production in China, though disruptions in logistics and clearances for any material coming in from China for the virus could affect the supply chain and may result in intermittent spikes in the prices of technicals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 284.35 1.66
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Axis Bank 682.60 -2.03
IRCTC 1,713.20 -1.80
Tata Motors 125.20 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 546.70 2.36
Nestle 16,130.70 2.28
ICICI Bank 505.60 1.93
Infosys 744.35 1.78
Power Grid Corp 183.35 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Tata Steel 364.20 -4.55
Hero Motocorp 1,974.00 -3.62
Bajaj Auto 2,797.70 -3.21
ONGC 89.10 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram