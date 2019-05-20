English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No McAloo, Grilled Chicken Wrap as McDonald’s Drops 13 Items from Menu in Reopened Stores
The company has also taken Maaza beverage off the list, a fruit based drink brand from Coca-Cola.
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: It's a bad news for lovers of the US-based fast food chain McDonald's as it has dropped many items - like McAloo and Gilled Chicken Wrap - from the menu of the 13 stores, which it has reopened in Delhi-NCR after its agreement with partner Vikram Bakshi to acquire Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL).
"To ensure a more consistent McDonald's India experience across the different regions, we have permanently removed some of the least popular items including the McAloo Wrap, Chicken McGrill, Egg Wrap, Gilled Chicken Wrap, and Maaza beverage. The rest of the menu remains the same," Barry Sum, director of corporate relations for Asia at McDonald's told PTI.
Besides, the menu boards, tray mats, and packaging have a new design to be consistent with McDonald's simple, modern brand identity, he added.
"Paper packaging and wooden utensils are also Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified to support McDonald's global commitment to sustainability," Sum added.
According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging.
CPRL, after its agreement with estranged partner Vikram Bakshi to transfer his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores.
On Sunday, CPRL, which is now controlled by McDonald's, announced re-opening of 13 restaurants in Delhi-NCR.
The company plans to re-open the rest stores "over the coming days and weeks", McDonald's India had said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)
