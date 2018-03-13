GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

No More Snoozing- It's Time to Switch Off The Alarm

Just like the alarms in the mornings, we have various reminders set for tasks that regularly squeal out for our attention.

Partner Content

Updated:March 13, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No More Snoozing- It's Time to Switch Off The Alarm
File image.
Weekday mornings have an innate relationship with the alarm clock. Religiously, almost every person will hit the snooze button and dream to steal another 5 minutes of that extra blissful sleep. However, at some point, we have to adhere to the constant beeping.

Just like the alarms in the mornings, we have various reminders set for tasks that regularly squeal out for our attention. Some are weekly, monthly or even yearly! Although we would love to snooze them and procrastinate, we can’t bring ourselves to completely switching them off. More often than not, financial bill payments, policy renewals, and other such money matters need regular addressing.

Considering our love-hate and extreme dependency on these regular reminder nudges, everyone will want to invest in that ideal policy that not only gives great benefits but also needs no regular tending.

If we have to list out the qualities of this ideal policy they would look something like this

1: Long term with one-time premium-

Usually, insurance policies need yearly renewals. Which means paying premiums every year. However, getting a long term insurance, say for three years, saves not only time but also needs one-time premium payment that remains the same. Moreover, if at a later date you don’t require the long-term insurance, then you are allowed to cancel it. Not only that, the difference in premium is also refunded.


2: Lock in same premium rates for years-

Year on year, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) increases the premium on insurances. Therefore, availing a long-term insurance policy saves you from hiked premiums; resulting in more savings.


3: Quick and hassle-free settlement-

There are countless formalities that have to be undergone when it comes to renewals. Arranging all these documents during the expiry of the policies is very tedious. What if all this can be avoided for at least three years?

4: Digitalized services across centers-

The ideal policy should be completely digitalized, wherein all your problems can be resolved in a few clicks while you juggle with other priorities. Now that would make insurance buying and renewals a cake walk and complete the definition of ideal!

Well truth be told, such a policy is hard to find but it’s not an impossible task. One such policy that fulfills all the above criteria can be found with Reliance General Insurance. Their two wheeler insurance plan is hassle-free, has a cashless facility in 430 network garages, and has a long-term plan for 3 years. With this policy, you needn’t worry about regular payment of premium for three years! Now no more snoozing of the reminders as far as this one is concerned. It’s time to reclaim your power over your reminders and make a smart policy choice. For more information click here.


Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,894.70 -157.45 -5.16
SBI 259.15 +6.30 +2.49
PNB 100.15 +5.55 +5.87
Bank of India 106.85 +11.75 +12.36
IOC 409.45 +8.80 +2.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,901.60 -150.25 -4.92
PNB 100.10 +5.50 +5.81
IOC 409.20 +8.65 +2.16
Vedanta 322.95 +6.00 +1.89
Tata Steel 628.40 +5.70 +0.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 384.30 +17.55 +4.79
BPCL 466.05 +19.30 +4.32
Indiabulls Hsg 1,243.40 +32.95 +2.72
Bharti Infratel 348.15 +8.65 +2.55
SBI 259.20 +6.35 +2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 259.65 +6.80 +2.69
Sun Pharma 524.10 +11.65 +2.27
Axis Bank 531.05 +11.85 +2.28
ICICI Bank 305.60 +4.90 +1.63
Dr Reddys Labs 2,179.65 +32.55 +1.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,894.40 -157.75 -5.17
Coal India 293.45 -4.20 -1.41
HCL Tech 956.95 -10.70 -1.11
Maruti Suzuki 8,759.95 -50.35 -0.57
NTPC 170.10 -1.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,901.60 -150.25 -4.92
Coal India 293.40 -4.40 -1.48
NTPC 169.90 -1.10 -0.64
Maruti Suzuki 8,757.55 -53.70 -0.61
Infosys 1,180.50 -5.35 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES