Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

No Need to Panic over Rumours, Indian Banking System Safe and Stable: RBI Reassures Public

The statement hours after the Nifty Bank index tanked by 1.30 per cent in intra-day trade amid a barrage of negative news from the sector, including a deepening crisis at PMC Bank.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Need to Panic over Rumours, Indian Banking System Safe and Stable: RBI Reassures Public
Image for representation.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday assured the general public that the Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need for panic based on rumours.

The RBI statement came on a day when the Nifty Bank index tanked by 1.30 per cent in intra-day trade amid a barrage of negative news from the sector, including a deepening crisis at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC).

"There are rumours in some locations about certain banks, including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours," the RBI said in a tweet.

Bank stocks lost heavily on both the Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday over concerns regarding stress in the financial system. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plummeted over 22 per cent, while RBL, IndusInd Bank, SBI, IDFC First and PNB fell up to 5 per cent on the NSE.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,305.41 -361.92 ( -0.94%)

NIFTY 50

11,359.90 -114.55 ( -1.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 679.15 -0.85
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
Indiabulls Hsg 267.60 4.57
SBI 255.95 -5.48
HDFC 1,995.65 0.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.80
Indiabulls Hsg 267.45 4.68
SBI 256.00 -5.50
RBL Bank 300.10 -8.71
Axis Bank 679.70 -0.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 493.90 5.06
M&M 556.70 1.75
HDFC Bank 1,248.80 1.74
Maruti Suzuki 6,782.00 0.99
HDFC 1,995.65 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,248.50 1.72
M&M 556.60 1.71
Maruti Suzuki 6,783.75 0.99
HDFC 1,996.15 0.99
HUL 1,989.05 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
Zee Entertain 233.15 -12.18
IndusInd Bank 1,298.05 -6.18
SBI 255.95 -5.48
Grasim 693.15 -5.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.80
IndusInd Bank 1,294.60 -6.30
SBI 256.00 -5.50
Bharti Airtel 350.90 -4.45
Coal India 194.10 -2.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram