Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

'No Objection if HDIL Properties Are Sold off to Recover Dues of PMC Bank': Sarang Wadhawan Tells HC

Sarang and his father, HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan are currently in judicial custody after the duo were arrested in connection with an alleged scam at PMC Bank.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'No Objection if HDIL Properties Are Sold off to Recover Dues of PMC Bank': Sarang Wadhawan Tells HC
Image credit: News18 Creative/Mir Suhail

Mumbai: HDIL managing director Sarang Wadhawan told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that he had no objection if the realty group's assets were sold for recovery of dues of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank.

Sarang and his father, HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan are currently in judicial custody after the duo were arrested in connection with an alleged scam at PMC Bank.

Sarang Wadhawan filed an affidavit on Wednesday in response to a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Sarosh Damania.

The PIL seeks quick disposal of HDIL group's assets which have been attached by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and speedy return of the depositors' money.

After a liquidity crisis at the bank came to light in September, the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on withdrawal of funds, leaving depositors high and dry.

A division bench of Justices R V More and S P Tavade earlier this month had directed the Wadhawans to file their reply, and also list all the properties owned by the group.

Sarang Wadhawan's affidavit listed the properties. "I have no objection if all encumbered properties are forthwith sold for recovery of monies payable to the bank," he stated in the affidavit.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 19. According to the investigators, fictitious accounts were created to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL group by the bank.

Damania, in his PIL, said that ordinary court proceedings will take years before depositors get their money back, so the HC should direct speedy disposal of the attached assets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,221.65 +56.65 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,167.75 0.13
Tata Steel 444.75 1.22
HDFC 2,445.15 0.62
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.67
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
Tata Steel 444.60 1.16
HDFC 2,446.85 0.66
Future Retail 342.95 2.22
Bharti Airtel 438.20 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.65 3.32
Sun Pharma 439.75 2.49
JSW Steel 264.40 2.10
Asian Paints 1,778.45 1.89
ITC 245.15 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.90 3.37
Sun Pharma 439.90 2.53
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
ITC 245.20 1.70
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
GAIL 117.35 -2.05
Grasim 754.20 -1.90
SBI 326.95 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 73.05 -3.18
Tata Motors 174.70 -3.05
HUL 1,929.25 -1.79
SBI 326.90 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram