GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Petrol Pumps, No Autos, No Taxis: Delhiites Suffer Chaotic Monday, Kejriwal Sees BJP Hand

There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: All 400-odd petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in the national capital are shut today in protest against Delhi government's refusal to reduce VAT on fuels, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said in a statement. The taxi and auto drivers' union are also observing the strike today.

There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23, it said.

DPDA president Nischal Singhania said, "The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by reduction of VAT (value added tax) by various states including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to their residents.

"But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh."

In comparison to Delhi, fuel rates in bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are cheaper, he said.

Because of high price in Delhi and low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales, Singhania said.

Due to difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of 50-60 per cent in sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 per cent in petrol in this quarter, the DPDA president said, adding that on Monday, all the 400 pumps of Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel and CNG.





He said the festival season is peak season for the sale of fuel due to social travelling by residents. "DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state's revenue loss," the statement said.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,134.38 -181.25 ( -0.53%)

NIFTY 50

10,245.25 -58.30 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HDFC Bank 1,998.90 1.58
Dewan Housing 188.40 -10.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 714.45 9.20
Dewan Housing 190.10 -10.25
SBI 259.95 -0.35
Axis Bank 561.10 -0.20
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Eicher Motors 22,425.10 3.70
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HCL Tech 980.05 2.25
NTPC 164.85 2.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 327.00 3.84
NTPC 165.00 1.95
Bajaj Auto 2,556.80 1.86
HDFC Bank 1,993.00 1.38
Vedanta 213.25 0.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,449.45 -8.07
BPCL 271.15 -4.37
UltraTechCement 3,463.25 -4.05
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
Bajaj Finserv 5,250.20 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,442.20 -8.52
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
Yes Bank 211.00 -3.08
ONGC 156.10 -3.07
Asian Paints 1,201.45 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...