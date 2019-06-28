Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Plan to Privatise Railways or Premium Trains Like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, Says Piyush Goyal

The railway ministry in its 100-day plan has proposed that it will offer two trains to IRCTC, to operate on haulage concept, with ticketing, onboard services to be provided by them.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Plan to Privatise Railways or Premium Trains Like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, Says Piyush Goyal
File photo of Rajdhani Express. (Image for representation)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the railways has no plans to privatise the national transporter or its premium trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi express, amidst speculation that there was a proposal to rope in private operators.

Responding to a query on the privatisation of these trains and the entire network, Goyal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that "no plan has been made".

The ministry in its 100-day plan has proposed that it will offer two trains to IRCTC, to operate on haulage concept, with ticketing, onboard services to be provided by them. The plan proposed that the trains will run on important routes like the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals and connecting major cities. The proposal said that the RFQ/RFP will be floated in the next 100 days to initiate bidding.

"Whether it is a fact that Government is planning for privatisation of trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi; In what manner Government would control the whimsicality of the private operators and travel fare after privatisation of Railways," asked Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nath Nagar.

Goyal replied, "No plan has been made for privatisation of Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains. There is no plan for privatization of Railways."

Meanwhile, railway worker Unions have been up in arms against the proposal and demanded to know why railways' production units are planned to be corporatised.

In the 100-day proposal, the railways has also proposed to hive off its seven production units and associated workshops into a new entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,394.64 -191.77 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,788.85 -52.70 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,253.10 -1.65
Power Finance 134.20 -1.21
SBI 361.25 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
HDFC Bank 2,443.75 -0.75
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 937.45 -0.62
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 607.40 -3.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 311.95 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,681.10 1.07
Axis Bank 808.55 1.01
Bajaj Finserv 8,524.65 0.96
Adani Ports 410.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,678.40 1.05
Axis Bank 807.65 0.91
NTPC 141.35 0.75
Maruti Suzuki 6,534.00 0.71
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.75 -3.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
Bharti Infratel 267.05 -2.82
IndusInd Bank 1,410.50 -2.74
Coal India 253.80 -2.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
IndusInd Bank 1,410.10 -2.85
Coal India 253.75 -2.25
Tata Motors 162.60 -1.96
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram