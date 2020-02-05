Take the pledge to vote

No Proposal to Absorb Air India Employees in Other Govt Departments After Disinvestment: Puri

The Central government on January 27 issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM), initiating the process to divest its entire stake in the national air carrier.

PTI

February 5, 2020
New Delhi: There is no proposal under consideration to absorb Air India employees in any other government department after the airline's disinvestment, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"Presently, there is no proposal under consideration for absorption of employees of Air India in any other department post disinvestment," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

