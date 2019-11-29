Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

No Question of Closing Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory: Piyush Goyal

During Question Hour, Piyush Goyal said the government is proud of achievements of the ICF which manufactured the Vande Bharat Express, the Indian semi-high speed train that can run up to about 160 kmph.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Question of Closing Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory: Piyush Goyal
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Terming the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) as a "jewel in the crown", Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that there is no question of closing it. During Question Hour, Goyal said the government is proud of achievements of the ICF which manufactured the Vande Bharat Express, the Indian semi-high speed train that can run up to about 160 kmph.

"There is no question of closing the Integral Coach Factory. We are very proud of the achievements of the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Its engineers and technicians made Vande Bharat...It is a jewel in the crown and there is every effort to grow and expand and modernise that company," he said.

In reply to a supplementary, the Railways Minister said that there are several bullet trains under consideration. "As regards the bullet train, several projects are under consideration all across the country and at an appropriate time once the decisions are made we will let the House know," he said.

'Trials on to Convert Diesel Engines into Electric'

The entire rail network will be electrified in India which is the only country in the globe that is experimenting to convert diesel engines into electric,

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

This is being done in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards environment protection, Goyal said during Question Hour.

"Till now six old diesel locomotives have been converted into three twin electric locomotives at Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi which is a production unit of Indian

Railways," Goyal said.

These conversions being prototype and since a lot of existing material from discarded locomotives were reused, it is not possible to ascertain the exact cost at this stage, he said.

The Minister said: "These converted prototype locomotives are under extensive field tests and trials. The number of diesel locomotives is to be decided based upon the performance of the converted prototype locomotives."

In reply to a supplementary, the minister also said that there is no requirement for conversion of metre gauge and narrow gauge into electric as the government is closing these barring a few places in view of environment or scenic beauty.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,056.05 -95.10 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 290.50 -13.22
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Reliance 1,551.15 -1.84
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 382.15 2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 290.35 -13.12
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Motherson Sumi 129.10 -3.80
Bharti Infratel 276.00 7.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
Bharti Airtel 442.45 1.33
HDFC Bank 1,274.95 0.76
NTPC 116.35 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 442.30 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,274.25 0.70
NTPC 115.95 0.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.05 -5.77
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,035.30 -2.48
SBI 341.85 -2.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,913.85 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 71.30 -2.79
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,036.10 -2.37
M&M 530.05 -2.12
SBI 341.85 -2.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram