LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai Airport Scraps Stamping of Boarding Pass for Domestic Passengers

An initiative of the civil aviation ministry and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the "digi yatra" facility seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel under a digital system for airport entry and boarding flights using a passenger's Aadhaar number and mobile phone.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Airport Scraps Stamping of Boarding Pass for Domestic Passengers
File photo of Mumbai airport.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic passengers flying out of Terminal 2 (T2) at the city airport will no longer require to get their boarding cards stamped, said airport operator MIAL on Monday.

All domestic full service carriers — Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara — besides international airlines operate out of T2 of the Mumbai airport. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the GVK-led consortium that runs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is now equipped with the latest technology that eliminates boarding pass stamping for all domestic airlines operating out of T2, MIAL said in a release.

This makes the Mumbai airport the first-ever aerodrome in the country to introduce the proposed "digi yatra" facility, it added.

An initiative of the civil aviation ministry and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the "digi yatra" facility seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel under a digital system for airport entry and boarding flights using a passenger's Aadhaar number and mobile phone.

Passengers travelling within the country from T2 can now authenticate their boarding pass at pre-embarkation security check point by scanning the boarding pass barcode or QR code on mobile phones at e-gates reader, using the live passenger dataset, according to the release.

This authentication of boarding pass will eliminate the responsibility of CISF personnel to stamp the boarding pass, therefore saving their time and improving the overall throughput of security check procedure, MIAL said.

With the governments plan of Digital India, this initiative by CSMIA is a step towards adopting new technology and digitising the travel experience of passengers, making it hassle-free, the release said.

This pilot feature introduced by CSMIA aims at reducing time involved in completing the many pre-flight boarding checks, MIAL said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,318.33 +464.77 ( +1.30%)

NIFTY 50

10,886.80 +149.20 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
TCS 1,867.80 3.01
Infosys 726.60 3.52
Jet Airways 293.70 -0.25
Reliance 1,129.65 3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Jet Airways 294.40 0.00
NTPC 145.80 0.38
HUL 1,787.65 1.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 329.80 5.52
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
Tech Mahindra 706.25 3.88
Infosys 726.60 3.52
HPCL 241.55 3.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Infosys 726.55 3.66
Reliance 1,129.55 3.02
Vedanta 198.60 2.87
TCS 1,864.20 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,355.15 -0.72
ICICI Bank 372.75 -0.16
Bharti Infratel 279.75 -0.12
GAIL 324.55 -0.11
Power Grid Corp 192.45 -0.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Power Grid Corp 192.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram