Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Business
1-min read

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Says Govt's Stringent Commitment to Low Inflation Hurting Farm Sector

Attributing farm distress to the government's commitment to low inflation, winner of Nobel Prize for Economics said it has affected support price.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Says Govt's Stringent Commitment to Low Inflation Hurting Farm Sector
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, U.S, October 14, 2019. (Reuters photo)

New Delhi: Stringent commitment of the government to low inflation is hurting the agriculture sector and has resulted in farm distress, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said here.

He also said disinvestment is not long-term solution for bridging fiscal deficit.

Attributing farm distress to the government's commitment to low inflation, winner of Nobel Prize for Economics said it has affected support price.

On the stress in the banking sector, he said part of the problem is that decision-making is absolutely frozen.

With regard to recent corporate tax cut decision of the government, he said this would not bring growth but probably moderation in direct tax could push the growth northward.

"I think Mr. Modi has more faith in the corporate sector than I do. The recent tax cuts show that someone in the administration believes that you have to give corporate sector lots of money to get growth. I do not believe that," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,661.85 +75.50 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Reliance 1,416.35 1.42
Indiabulls Hsg 231.20 16.80
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 2,882.20 6.11
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Indiabulls Hsg 231.50 17.42
Reliance 1,415.30 1.37
IRCTC 779.20 7.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.28
Adani Ports 421.70 3.07
Grasim 746.50 3.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,318.15 2.74
Power Grid Corp 202.55 2.45
NTPC 121.00 2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Tata Motors 136.85 -1.90
Eicher Motors 20,275.90 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.05 -0.79
Hindalco 187.40 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 136.70 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.75 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 383.25 -0.65
ICICI Bank 437.75 -0.64
Axis Bank 709.20 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram