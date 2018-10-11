English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noida Police Seizes Documents of Amrapali Group, Seals Offices After SC Order
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of Amrapali Group after its three directors said that the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there.
File image of buiding constructed by the Amrapali Group.
Loading...
Noida (UP): Three directors of embattled real estate company Amrapali were on Wednesday night brought to Noida, as the police started seizing their documents and sealing offices after the Supreme Court ordered the action, officials said.
The group's corporate office in Sector 62, other premises in Sector 76, Sector 45 besides properties in Greater Noida were being sealed, a senior police official said.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of Amrapali Group after its three directors, who are in police custody, said that the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there.
The apex court had on Tuesday ordered that Amrapali Group promoter Anil Sharma and two directors Shivapriya and Ajay Kumar be taken into police custody.
It had also castigated the company for playing "hide and seek" with the court and not complying with its orders to hand over all the documents to the forensic auditors.
"The police are searching for the necessary documents and sealing their offices. The police and the group's counsel will inform the court tomorrow (Thursday) about the seizure of documents," Superintendent of Police (Noida City) Sudha Singh told PTI.
According to the officer, around two dozen policemen including station house officers of Sector 58 and Sector 39 police station have been put on the duty with Circle Officer, Jewar, Sharad Chandra Sharma leading the team.
"The operation could continue till late in the night," another senior official said.
A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said the directors - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - who were present in the court, would remain in police custody till they hand over all the documents of the group's 46 firms.
"What is this happening? Why this hide and seek and blatant violation of the orders of this court?," the bench told the counsel appearing for the group and added, "You are playing with the dignity of this court".
The two auditors - Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal - appointed by the court to conduct forensic audit of Amrapali Group, said they have not yet received all the documents. The bench termed it as "gross violation" of the court's order.
The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats.
When the group's counsel said they have handed over documents to the auditors as called for by them, the bench said, "You are again telling a lie to this court. When they (auditors) are saying that they have not received the documents, you should be the first person to hand over them the documents as per orders of this court."
The bench also questioned as to why the group has not yet handed over account books of the companies to the auditors.It noted that as per the two auditors, documents of only two out of 46 firms - Amrapali Zodiac and Amrapali Princely Estates - were handed over to them despite court's order to provide all documents.
The bench also issued notice to all these companies and their directors asking why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.
The group's corporate office in Sector 62, other premises in Sector 76, Sector 45 besides properties in Greater Noida were being sealed, a senior police official said.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of Amrapali Group after its three directors, who are in police custody, said that the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there.
The apex court had on Tuesday ordered that Amrapali Group promoter Anil Sharma and two directors Shivapriya and Ajay Kumar be taken into police custody.
It had also castigated the company for playing "hide and seek" with the court and not complying with its orders to hand over all the documents to the forensic auditors.
"The police are searching for the necessary documents and sealing their offices. The police and the group's counsel will inform the court tomorrow (Thursday) about the seizure of documents," Superintendent of Police (Noida City) Sudha Singh told PTI.
According to the officer, around two dozen policemen including station house officers of Sector 58 and Sector 39 police station have been put on the duty with Circle Officer, Jewar, Sharad Chandra Sharma leading the team.
"The operation could continue till late in the night," another senior official said.
A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said the directors - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - who were present in the court, would remain in police custody till they hand over all the documents of the group's 46 firms.
"What is this happening? Why this hide and seek and blatant violation of the orders of this court?," the bench told the counsel appearing for the group and added, "You are playing with the dignity of this court".
The two auditors - Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal - appointed by the court to conduct forensic audit of Amrapali Group, said they have not yet received all the documents. The bench termed it as "gross violation" of the court's order.
The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats.
When the group's counsel said they have handed over documents to the auditors as called for by them, the bench said, "You are again telling a lie to this court. When they (auditors) are saying that they have not received the documents, you should be the first person to hand over them the documents as per orders of this court."
The bench also questioned as to why the group has not yet handed over account books of the companies to the auditors.It noted that as per the two auditors, documents of only two out of 46 firms - Amrapali Zodiac and Amrapali Princely Estates - were handed over to them despite court's order to provide all documents.
The bench also issued notice to all these companies and their directors asking why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Zika Virus In Rajasthan: Symptoms, Effects And Preventive Measures
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
How Art Therapy Can Help You De-Stress, Express Yourself Imaginatively
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Tuesday 09 October , 2018
Premier Badminton League Auction | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Win Big Deals
-
Monday 08 October , 2018
Dalit Schools Dropouts Find Fresh Start Through Music
Zika Virus In Rajasthan: Symptoms, Effects And Preventive Measures
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 How Art Therapy Can Help You De-Stress, Express Yourself Imaginatively
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Tuesday 09 October , 2018 Premier Badminton League Auction | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Win Big Deals
Monday 08 October , 2018 Dalit Schools Dropouts Find Fresh Start Through Music
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,270.95
|10.19
|Dewan Housing
|284.50
|16.10
|Yes Bank
|233.90
|4.12
|Reliance
|1,102.10
|1.11
|SBI
|278.65
|5.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,043.05
|-2.27
|Dewan Housing
|282.30
|16.08
|Tata Motors
|188.75
|2.44
|Yes Bank
|234.05
|4.44
|Bajaj Finance
|2,266.05
|9.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,270.95
|10.19
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,961.50
|9.81
|Eicher Motors
|22,582.35
|7.10
|Axis Bank
|589.20
|6.58
|Zee Entertain
|459.80
|6.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|589.35
|6.62
|SBI
|278.10
|5.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,011.15
|4.77
|Yes Bank
|234.05
|4.44
|ICICI Bank
|318.90
|4.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|258.25
|-3.10
|Infosys
|700.45
|-2.41
|TCS
|2,043.60
|-2.30
|Wipro
|315.95
|-1.77
|HCL Tech
|1,051.80
|-1.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|700.30
|-2.38
|TCS
|2,043.05
|-2.27
|Sun Pharma
|603.00
|-1.12
|Wipro
|316.85
|-1.05
|Coal India
|271.60
|-0.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...