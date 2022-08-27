Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Adityanath Visits Site, Control Rooms Set Up; Latest Updates

Noida Twin Tower Demolition: In less than 24 hours, the illegal Noida twin towers are set to be razed. The structures, deemed unlawfully constructed by the Supreme Court, will be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28, Sunday. Preparations are still on full swing, and the area is being constantly monitored by the authorities and concerned officials, who have issued a host of directives in lieu of the event that is likely to be the focus of the day.

Here are the latest developments regarding the Noida Twin Tower demolition preparations:

– Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparation of the Noida twin tower demolition, and said people’s safety should be the topmost priority. The Chief Minister directed officials to keep full vigilance and security during the demolition of the tower, and also asked them to take care of the environmental challenges.

– CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting on Friday with officials of the authority, UP Pollution Control Board, CBRI and Edifice Engineering, where the CBRI gave its consent to demolish the two towers.

– On the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given consent for making the area a no flying zone at the time of the demolition

– UP Pollution Control Board will set up a manual ambient air quality monitoring stations at six places in the affected area to measure the air pollution after the demolition. The stations have already been put into action from today.

– Four mechanical sweeping machines have been deployed at the authority level for cleanliness in the affected, while 100 sanitation workers have also been deployed. Apart from this, 50 water tankers have been arranged for washing roads, footpaths, central verges and trees and plants in the affected area.

– The Noida health department is preparing for any emergency situation that may arise in the aftermath of the razing down of India’s tallest structures yet. Besides the government-run facilities, three private hospitals are also readying themselves to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident, the officials said.

– The Noida Authority has also set up a control room which will register complaints to deal with any emergency after the building collapse. The control room will start working at 6:00 am on August 28, and will be operational 24 hours a day till August 30. Information/ complaint can be lodged on these numbers– 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, 0120-2425025 11. Entry/ movement of persons in the affected area will be possible only after 5.00 pm.

– Noida MLA Pankaj Singh reached the Supertech Emerald Court society on Saturday and interacted with the residents, saying that no one at fault will be spared. He said he talked to the residents in the society about their safety and how to reduce the pollution level.

