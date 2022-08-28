Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Around 3,700 kg Explosives Infused; Control Rooms Set Up

The stage is set for the Noida twin tower demolition and people are evacuating the area already. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.
One nautical mile of air space around the twin towers demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28, the Noida Authority has said. A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres. Read here
#SupertechTwinTowers: News18's @toyasingh and @kaidensharmaa explain why #SupertechTwinTowersDemolition will be historic
While on the night before, the area seemed to turn into a selfie spot, today, as the countdown begins, people have started posting photos of the twin towers as visible from their own homes. See them here
All roads leading to the twin towers in Noida will remain diverted on Sunday while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Police officials said they have issued an advisory and even Google maps will be updated for real-time traffic updates.
The Supertech twin towers, two 40-storey buildings, are located in Sector 93A of Noida and were set to be home to over 900 families, with a combined area of over 7.5 lakh sqft.
The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damages to other buildings, as per officials.
“I’ve covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house & have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure,” Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex, tells news agency ANI
Who will bear the cost of Supertech twin tower demolition?
A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today, reported news agency ANI
A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the #SupertechTwinTowers demolition today. Almost 30-35 dogs have been saved.
Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be only closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm today. It will be opened half an hour after blast, as soon as the dust settles down. “Instant command centre has seven CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” said DCP Central Rajesh S.
Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used for the demolition, that will be undertaken through a controlled implosion technique. It will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed. The maximum impact is expected to be felt at the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are near to the demolition site.
Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice Engineering, told news agency IANS that instead of Joseph Brixman, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the final button for the blast at 2.30 pm on August 28.
Around 4000 tonnes of iron will be produced due to the demolition of the Noida twin towers, and Edifice Engineering will recover the cost by selling it. It will take 90 days to clear the debris, while trucks will make 1,300 rounds to carry them.
Senior officers of Noida Police will sit in this control room just in front of Twin Tower and will give instructions to other officers from this control room.
The Supertech twin tower demolition will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday where the buildings, Apex and Ceyanne, will crumble like a house of cards.
Here is a Timeline of the Entire Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Case:
November 2004: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allots a plot of land to realty firm Supertech Ltd. in Sector 93A for the construction of a housing society, which came to be known as the Emerald Court.
The demolition has all eyes and cameras pointed towards the event, as it is set to be the tallest of its kind that India has ever seen.
Hear what the Noida Police Administration has to say about the preparations for the Twin Towers Demolition
Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Hear what the Noida Police Administration has to say about the preparations for the #TwinTowersDemolition
While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.
Meanwhile, authorities have constructed a ‘green corridor’ to prepare for any medical emergencies in the case of any mishap. Officials are conducting drills with ambulances in preparation of the demolition, sources said.
While the twin towers have remained out-of-bounds for the past several days, during which it was charged with 3,700 kg of explosive, locals thronged the site at midnight to take a final look at the structures before they are pulled down and consigned to chapters in history books. The excitement among children was palpable even as police and security personnel remained deployed at the site in Sector 93A since Saturday evening.
Why are Supertech twin towers being demolished? The structures, deemed unlawfully constructed by the Supreme Court, will be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28, Sunday. Know the Reason Behind Noida Twin Towers’ Demolition and The Impact on News18.com
The Noida Authority has also set up a control room which will register complaints to deal with any emergency after the building collapse. The control room will start working at 6:00 am on August 28, and will be operational 24 hours a day till August 30. Information/ complaint can be lodged on these numbers- 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, 0120-2425025 11. Entry/ movement of persons in the affected area will be possible only after 5.00 pm.
