Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Around 3,700 kg Explosives Infused; Control Rooms Set Up

The stage is set for the Noida twin tower demolition and people are evacuating the area already. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official