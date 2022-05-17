Noida Supertech Twin Towers Case: SC Extends Deadline for Demolition; Know Why

The Supreme Court has agreed to extend the deadline till August 28 to demolish Supertech twin towers, after Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to bring down the buildings, requested the apex court for a three-month deferment from the original deadline of May 22, according to news agency ANI. It said the test blast revealed the structure is stronger than anticipated.

Supertech’s 32-storeyed twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Noida were to be razed on May 22. The court in August had last year ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A. The construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

One tower is at a height of 103 metres, while the second one is at a height of around 97 metres. The two towers have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

In January, Supertech said it had awarded a letter of intent related to the demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm. On receiving the letter, Edifice Engineering had sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority. The company said the letter of intent had been awarded to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering of Mumbai under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The top court on January 17 approved the proposition for the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech signed a contract with the agency.

“The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely,” Supertech Chairman R K Arora had said in a statement in January.

The test blast to demolish Supertech twin towers in Noida was conducted on April 10. The 10-minute test was carried out to ascertain the amount of explosives needed for the demolition and the residents of the surrounding areas will not have to be evacuated. This test explosion was conducted on two floors and the columns were selected in the basement and on the 14th floor.

After the test blast, Jet Demolitions, which is Edifice Engineering’s partner that will design the demolition, said all basement floors and the top floor (floor 32) be made primary blast floors. The addition of these two floors and the ensuing extra preparations are the main reasons for seeking an extension of deadline, according to an HT report.

How Will The Building Be Demolished?

A row of steel shipping containers will be placed near the 12-storey building to protect it from debris. Four buildings nearby — two towers of Emerald Court and two more of ATS Village — will be covered in a layer of geotextile fabric to prevent damage from flying debris. A cloud of dust will arise from the implosion and could take about 4 to 10 minutes to dissipate. The expenses of the demolition are being borne by Supertech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.