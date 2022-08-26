Noida Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition To Cost Nearly Rs 20 Crore; Know Total Loss of Company

The Noida Supertech twin towers, which are going to be demolished on Sunday (August 28), took Rs 933 per square feet (sq ft) in construction costs and have a total built-up area of 7.5 lakh sq ft, which aggregates up to a total of Rs 70 crore. However, its demolition is also a costly affair as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment.

Of the twin towers (namely Apex and Ceyane), one building has an altitude of 103 metres, another is around 97-metre tall. The demolition cost for the twin towers, located at Sector 93-A of Noida, is estimated at about Rs 267 per sq ft. Given the total built-up area of about 7.5 lakh sq ft, the total demolition cost, including explosives, will be about Rs 20 crore.

Out of the total cost, Supertech is paying about Rs 5 crore and the remaining about Rs 15 crore amount will be realised by selling the debris, which will be about 55,000 tonnes including 4,000 tonnes of steel.

Apart from this, Edifice Engineering, the company that is responsible to bring down the buildings, has also secured a Rs 100-crore insurance cover for any damage in the vicinity area, if any.

For the demolition, About 3,700 kg of explosives, which have been brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be used. It will be a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

The waterfall implosion method will be used to bring down towers and the buildings will fall inward. This will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris, or 3,000 trucks, to be managed. Interestingly, the debris will take about three months to clear off.

About 100 workers are part of the demolition team. Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the final button for the blast at 2.30 pm on August 28. The demolition will take about 9 seconds.

Supertech’s Loss

The cost of one 3BHK apartment was about Rs 1.13 crore in the Supertech Emerald Court Project. There were about 915 flats in the two buildings, which would have earned the company about Rs 1,200 crore.

Out of the total 915 flats, about 633 were booked and the company had collected nearly Rs 180 crore from homebuyers. Now, Supertech has been asked to refund the homebuyers money with an interest of 12 per cent.

The Safety Measures For Demolition

All safety measures have been taken. Residents in the vicinity will be evacuated to the other far location an evening before or by 7 am in the morning on the demolition day (August 28).

“We have planned diversion of traffic during the demolition hours. No vehicular movement will be allowed near the site. An emergency plan has been prepared to tackle any untoward situation,” Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah has said.

The Supreme Court in August 2021 ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. According to the apex court, the buildings were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here