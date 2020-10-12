North-East Emerges as New Stock Trading Hub, Manipur Records Highest Rise in Client Base: Report

According to BSE data, Manipur saw the steepest rise in client base in the past one year. At 33,901 registered clients as on October 12, 2020, the registered client base grew by a massive 183 per cent compared to the last year.

According to a report by Business Standard, Telangana (152 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (90 per cent), Mizoram (86 per cent) and Lakshadweep (up 73 per cent) are the other cities that saw the sharpest rise in the registered client base over the past year, BSE data show.

Traditionally states like Gujarat and Maharashtra used to have large equity investor base. The two states, on the other hand, have seen witnessed yearly rise at around 25 per cent and 35 per cent respectively, BSE data shows.