'Not Interested': Brushing Aside Ratan Tata's Reinstatement Plea, Cyrus Mistry Issues Clarification
Mistry, the ousted Tata Sons chairman, in a public statement on late Sunday evening said he has taken the decision in the overall interest of the Tata group, whose interests are far more important than those of any individual.
File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.
Mistry, the ousted Tata Sons chairman, in a public statement on late Sunday evening said he has taken the decision in the overall interest of the Tata group, whose interests are far more important than those of any individual.
"To dispel the misinformation campaign being conducted, I intend to make it clear that despite the NCLAT order in my favour, I will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices, Tata Industries. I will, however, vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder including a seat on the board," he said.
(With inputs for PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,268.10
|-1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|329.45
|1.34
|TCS
|2,200.40
|1.99
|ICICI Bank
|538.75
|-0.36
|Reliance
|1,537.25
|0.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|444.40
|2.08
|TCS
|2,200.40
|1.99
|HCL Tech
|584.65
|1.95
|Infosys
|746.10
|1.55
|Tech Mahindra
|775.00
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,751.65
|-2.16
|Axis Bank
|742.90
|-1.90
|NTPC
|119.30
|-1.69
|SBI
|333.75
|-1.64
|Bajaj Auto
|3,070.85
|-1.54
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix India Reveals the Only Way to Get Free Streaming Service
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now