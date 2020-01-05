Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Not Interested': Brushing Aside Ratan Tata's Reinstatement Plea, Cyrus Mistry Issues Clarification

Mistry, the ousted Tata Sons chairman, in a public statement on late Sunday evening said he has taken the decision in the overall interest of the Tata group, whose interests are far more important than those of any individual.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
'Not Interested': Brushing Aside Ratan Tata's Reinstatement Plea, Cyrus Mistry Issues Clarification
File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.

Mistry, the ousted Tata Sons chairman, in a public statement on late Sunday evening said he has taken the decision in the overall interest of the Tata group, whose interests are far more important than those of any individual.

"To dispel the misinformation campaign being conducted, I intend to make it clear that despite the NCLAT order in my favour, I will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices, Tata Industries. I will, however, vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder including a seat on the board," he said.

(With inputs for PTI)

