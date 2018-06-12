English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Not Received Any Communication From US Market Regulator on Chanda Kochhar, Says ICICI Bank
The bank on May 30 announced that its Board has decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistleblower's complaint alleging that Kochhar had not adhered to provisions relating to "code of conduct" of the bank.
File photo of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (PTI)
Mumbai: Lending major ICICI Bank on Monday said that it has "so far not received any communication" from the US Security and Exchange Commission in relation to the allegations levelled on its Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar.
"As a large and internationally active bank with operations and listing of its equity and debt instruments in multiple jurisdictions, the bank is regularly engaged with regulators, including the US SEC, on a range of matters," the company said in a regulatory filing.
"However, the bank has so far not received any communication from the US SEC in relation to the allegations in respect of the Managing Director & CEO of the bank."
The bank on May 30 announced that its Board has decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistleblower's complaint alleging that Kochhar had not adhered to provisions relating to "code of conduct" of the bank.
Besides, the bank in an earlier regulatory filing had said the scope of enquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts and wherever warranted, "use of forensic/email reviews and recordal of statement of relevant personnel, etc."
The enquiry would also cover all connected matters in the course of the investigation to bring the matter to a final close.
Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought responses from the company and Kochhar on alleged non-compliance of the "erstwhile 'Listing Agreement' and the 'Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015'".
Also Watch
"As a large and internationally active bank with operations and listing of its equity and debt instruments in multiple jurisdictions, the bank is regularly engaged with regulators, including the US SEC, on a range of matters," the company said in a regulatory filing.
"However, the bank has so far not received any communication from the US SEC in relation to the allegations in respect of the Managing Director & CEO of the bank."
The bank on May 30 announced that its Board has decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistleblower's complaint alleging that Kochhar had not adhered to provisions relating to "code of conduct" of the bank.
Besides, the bank in an earlier regulatory filing had said the scope of enquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts and wherever warranted, "use of forensic/email reviews and recordal of statement of relevant personnel, etc."
The enquiry would also cover all connected matters in the course of the investigation to bring the matter to a final close.
Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought responses from the company and Kochhar on alleged non-compliance of the "erstwhile 'Listing Agreement' and the 'Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015'".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return