​Not Received Interest on EPFO Account Yet? Here's What You Need to Know

More than 40 lakh Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers have not yet received the interest of last year, said the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Interest on the money, which is deposited in the Provident Fund (PF) account usually gets the highest interest, currently it is 8.5 per cent. As per the information available, the main reason behind the delay is said to be the incomplete KYC. The government has made KYC mandatory to get interest on PF so that there is no case of crediting the wrong account with the interest amount.

If you are also the one who has not received the interest of last year yet, you need to update KYC. You can follow the below-mentioned steps to do so while sitting at home:

Step 1: Go to the official EPFO portal by clicking on the link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

Step 2: From the page opened, click on the option KYC

Step 3: A new window will open from there click on the section with PAN, Aadhaar, mobile number, bank account one by one

Step 4: Read the texts carefully and fill in the correct information in the appropriate column

Step 5: As you will fill in all the required details, your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked to the PF account

Step 6: You then need to ask your employer to verify the account

Step 7: As soon as the employer verifies it the online facility will be benefited

People updating the KYC details need to note that whatever information is being provided by themshould be correct. According to a statement by EPFO, if the wrong bank account number or IFSC is linked with UAN, then in future,you will not be able to withdraw PF.

Also, an EPFO subscriber can check all the details regarding their PF Balance from the comfort of home using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App. Here are the steps provided to do the same.

Check EPF account balance ONLINE:

Step 1: You need to first log in to epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Fill UAN number, password and captcha code

Step 3: You then need to click on the e-Passbook

Step 4: As you fill in all the details, a new page will open

Step 5: Next, you need to open member id and then you will be able to see the total EPF balance in your account

Check EPF balance through UMANG App

Step 1: You first need to open the UMANG App and click on EPFO

Step 2: Then click on Employee Centric Services

Step 3: Next, click on the View Passbook option and feed in your UAN number and password

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 5: After entering the OTP you will be able to check your EPF balance

Check EPF balance through SMS

You can know your PF details by simply sending an SMS from your registered mobile number. The only thing you need to do is to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Check EPF balance through Missed Call

You can give a missed call at 011-22901406 from the registered mobile number to know the details.