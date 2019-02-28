LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Notes, Coins to Have Separate Space in Currency Chests Now

The currency chests that do not have sufficient storage space inside the vault to segregate storage of coins, may continue to store the coins under CCTV coverage, in a manner so that notes and coin spaces are clearly identifiable.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Notes, Coins to Have Separate Space in Currency Chests Now
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked banks with large currency chests to have separate storage space for coins and notes to beef the security.

In October 2016, RBI had set up a committee on currency movement (CCM), under the chairmanship of its executive director D K Mohanty to review the entire gamut of security of treasure in transit.

The committee recommended the steps for relating to standardisation of storage facilities in currency chests. RBI has examined the recommendations and have asked banks to implement them.

"The currency chests (CCs) having large vault space shall consider segregation of storage of coins inside the vault duly segregated by mesh structure or barricades without obstructing clear view and CCTV coverage," RBI said in a notification.

Those currency chests that do not have sufficient storage space inside the vault to segregate storage of coins, may continue to store the coins under CCTV coverage, in a manner so that notes and coin spaces are clearly identifiable.

The central bank asked banks colour code their bins for identification of denomination details and clear segregation of fresh, re-issuable and soiled notes.

The bins containing notes that are yet to be processed on note sorting machines (NSMs) shall also be colour coded separately, it said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,867.44 -37.99 ( -0.11%)

NIFTY 50

10,792.50 -14.15 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 709.55 -1.20
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Reliance 1,231.05 0.62
Larsen 1,292.95 0.64
ITC 276.05 0.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL 1,154.05 -4.71
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Reliance 1,231.55 0.74
ICICI Bank 348.80 0.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 228.30 3.09
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
IOC 144.60 2.63
BPCL 337.55 2.07
GAIL 342.00 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 148.80 4.17
Coal India 228.35 3.16
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
NTPC 141.55 1.80
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Eicher Motors 19,869.10 -2.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,829.70 -1.99
Hero Motocorp 2,628.10 -1.88
UltraTechCement 3,826.50 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.25 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 2,634.95 -1.49
M&M 646.55 -1.42
Axis Bank 709.35 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram