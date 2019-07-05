'Nothing for Telugu States': TRS, Congress, TDP Leaders Express Disappointment with Union Budget

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Nothing for Telugu States': TRS, Congress, TDP Leaders Express Disappointment with Union Budget

While Sitharaman said that India was set to become USD 3 trillion economy in the current fiscal and hoped to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years, opposition parties called it anti-poor and a complicated play of numbers.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Nothing for Telugu States': TRS, Congress, TDP Leaders Express Disappointment with Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget in Parliament on Friday.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday as a pro-poor and middle class-friendly one, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and other parties of the twin Telugu states expressed disappointment saying it made no major announcement for the welfare of farmers and the unemployed.

RATE The Budget

While Sitharaman said that India was set to become USD 3 trillion economy in the current fiscal and hoped to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years, opposition parties called it anti-poor and a complicated play of numbers.

Political leaders were also unhappy that the Centre did not make any specific mention of funds for any irrigation projects, announce any new project or fund for schemes pertaining to the Telugu states.

State BJP president K Laxman, however, hailed the budget, saying it reflected the aspirations of 130 crore people of the country. Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya said the Budget gave a push to rural economy by supporting community professions through various schemes. He said it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for rural development with modern facilities. Another BJP Leader and former minister DK Aruna said the Budget revealed the PM’s plan to give a positive push to inclusive growth, while praising allocations for welfare schemes.

However, TRS MP from Khammam Nama Nageshwara Rao said the Budget did not cater to needs of the poor as no subsidies were offered to irrigation projects. Former MP B Vinod Kumar said, “We had given proposals for Kaleshwaram (seeking funds for the irrigation project)... But, nothing specific has been given (to Telangana)." said

The Centre had categorised national highways into one and two, but no national highway in Telangana fell under the first category, Kumar said. Upgrade of district hospitals into medical colleges was a good scheme though it wouldn’t help Telangana as there are medical colleges in almost every district, he said.

Sitharaman talked about using Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority funds for provision of safe drinking for every citizen ('Har Ghar Jal' by 2024), but it is difficult to implement as the Supreme Court has issued stringent guidelines on the matter, he said. “No allocation is made to this ambitious programme," Kumar said. The allocation of around Rs 6,000 crore to the NDA government's health scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' is quite less, he said.

Congress MP from Malkajgiri Revanth Reddy said that despite hailing from southern state, Sitharaman became a ‘puppet’ in the hands of the Modi government and slammed the Centre for deliberately not allocating funds for education and employment.

Another Congress parliamentarian N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Budget belied expectations with regard to addressing issues of farmers, unemployment and others. "The budget is very disappointing. Everybody expected that some great ideas and schemes would be announced to address unemployment, farmers' issues, youth and industries. We feel no great schemes have been announced for women, farmers, youth and other sections of society," he told reporters in Delhi.

YSR Congress Party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy said the Budget did not allot funds for new capital city of Amaravati, or irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that the budget did not provide any relief to the salaried class. It contained no programmes to make farming profitable, he said. Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the Modi government for ignoring the special status demand of the state, besides refusing funds for the Polavaram project.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 532.65 0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,531.95 2.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram