Novartis India's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Zia Resigns

: Healthcare major Novartis India on Saturday said that its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Zia has resigned.According to a BSE filing: "... Jawed Zia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Novartis India Limited has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the office of Vice Chairman and Managing Director at the close of business hours on May 31, 2018.""The Board requested the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to identify and recommend a suitable successor for the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company."In India, the pharmaceutical business of Novartis India is focused on "bone and pain, calcium portfolio, gynecology and neurosciences and the generics business is focused on gynecology, anti-TB and anti-infectives".