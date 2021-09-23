Now LIC Customers Can Link PAN With Policies Following These Simple Steps

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has urged its customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with insurance policies. The state-run insurance company on Thursday tweeted about how simple it is to link PAN with LIC policies. People, who have bought LIC policies, and have not linked their PAN, can do so easily through the official website. Notably, the central government has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar until March 2022.

Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!Log on to https://t.co/fA1vgvFfeK pic.twitter.com/cM7i8WI4xw— LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) September 23, 2021

The customers of LIC, who have not registered their PAN, can do so from the comfort of their homes now. Here’s All you need: Your LIC policy number, PAN, Email and your mobile number.

Follow the below mentioned simple steps to link your PAN with LIC policy today.

Keep all this information handy for a hassle-free registration process

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Online PAN Registration’ button

Step 3: In the Online PAN Registration window, click on the ‘Proceed’ button

Step 4: Now enter your Email ID, PAN, mobile number and LIC policy number correctly. After that enter the correct Captcha

Step 5: Now request to get the OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 6: After receiving the OTP, enter the digits on the portal and submit.

If you fill in all the details correctly, the page will show a window, saying that your registration request has been successful.

That is all you need to do to link your PAN with your LIC policies. LIC has been continuously urging its customers to link PAN with their existing insurance policies. The government-owned insurer is also asking new customers to register their PAN with fresh policies. The central government is focusing on linking PAN with Aadhaar to eliminate bogus accounts and strengthen the financial system.

