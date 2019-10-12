Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Now Maharashtra Govt Dismisses Shivajirao Bhosale Co-op Bank's Board, Appoints Administrator

Loans of Rs 300 crore were disbursed by Shivajirao Bhosale Co-op Bank to bogus borrowers at the behest of politicians, bringing about the present crisis.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Now Maharashtra Govt Dismisses Shivajirao Bhosale Co-op Bank's Board, Appoints Administrator
Representative image.

Pune: Close on the heels of crisis at PMC Bank, the cooperative department of the Maharashtra government has dismissed the board of directors of Pune-headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Ltd.

The development at the bank, promoted by Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, NCP leader and Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), has left around one lakh customers in the lurch.

A special scrutiny conducted by the Reserve Bank of India in April 2019 revealed several "adverse" features and "serious irregularities" in the functioning of the bank, said the order issued by Commissioner of Cooperation Satish Soni on October 9.

The Commissioner of Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, in consultation with the RBI, superseded the present board of directors, and appointed Narayan Aghav, district deputy registrar, as administrator, the order said.

Mihir Thatte, member of a group which takes up the cause of depositors of distressed banks, said some one lakh account-holders of Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank are not being able to withdraw their money at present.

Loans of Rs 300 crore were disbursed by the bank to bogus borrowers at the behest of politicians, bringing about the present crisis, he said.

Recently the RBI appointed imposed restrictions on withdrawal of funds from Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which operates in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, following discovery of a Rs 4,350 crore scam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,305.05 +70.50 ( +0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,986.85 -0.88
Indiabulls Hsg 209.90 7.45
Infosys 814.80 4.05
IndusInd Bank 1,223.20 -0.43
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 209.95 7.67
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
Bandhan Bank 583.40 15.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 441.35 4.55
Vedanta 147.05 4.18
Infosys 814.80 4.05
Tata Motors 121.30 3.85
ONGC 129.00 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 815.70 4.19
Vedanta 146.95 3.96
Tata Motors 121.35 3.81
ONGC 129.10 2.95
Tata Steel 339.40 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
IOC 143.40 -3.24
GAIL 124.95 -1.88
M&M 560.10 -1.05
Zee Entertain 242.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
M&M 559.80 -1.19
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
Reliance 1,352.40 -0.73
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram