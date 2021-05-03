Now You Can Apply for Aadhaar Cards that Fit Your Wallet. Here’s How

Aadhaar card, the most important identification documentin India, has undergone a change. It will now come in an entirely new form – smaller, portable and more durable. As per the new notification of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), new Aadhaar cards will be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards, much like ATM cards that fit in the wallet easily.

#AadhaarInYourWallet Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card. #OrderAadhaarOnline #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/b2ebbOu30I— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 9, 2020

In lieu of the same, UIDAI tweeted informing the people about the new PVC Aadhaar cards.

Besides being durable, attractive, and wallet-friendly, the all-new Aadhaar PVC card will be equipped with the latest security features like a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost imageand micro text. It will also be completely weatherproof and can be verified offline instantly.

UIDAI has proposed two modes to order the card. It can be registered through UIDAI website link or by scanning the QR code uploaded along with the post. The card which costs just Rs 50,inclusive of all charges, will be directly delivered to homes through Speed Post.

Here’s how to apply for your new Aadhaar card following simple steps:

Step 1:Click on the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

Step 2:Add your 12 digit Aadhaar card number or 16 digit virtual ID or 28 digit EID

Step 3: Next, enter the security code given in the captcha image and click on ‘Send OTP’

Step 4: Once you receive the OTP on the registered mobile number, fill it in the space given and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: After submitting details, you will see the preview of your Aadhar PVC card

Step 6: Next, click on the payment option. You will get a payment page. Pay Rs 50, the fee for the card

Step 7:Your order will be placed as soon as the process of the payment gets completed

The card will be delivered to your home through Speed Post within four to five days.

