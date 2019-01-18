English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NPA Recognition Likely to Get Prolonged Till FY20, May Spike by Rs 5.24 Lakh Crore in FY20: Report
The RBI had last month come out with the guidelines stipulating that from April 2019, minimum 40 percent of fund-based limits of a borrower is required to be structured in the form of a 'loan component' with a fixed maturity.
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
Loading...
Mumbai: Non-performing asset recognition is likely to get prolonged till the next fiscal year and can put Rs 5.24 trillion debt in FY19 at risk increasing the potential bad loan stress, thanks to the recent Reserve Bank guidelines on delivery of bank credit, says a report.
The RBI had last month come out with the guidelines stipulating that from April 2019, minimum 40 percent of fund-based limits of a borrower is required to be structured in the form of a 'loan component' with a fixed maturity.
It can be noted that a majority of analysts as well as the RBI are expecting that the dud asset recognition cycle has peaked and wanting to focus on the resolution. Under its base case scenario, the GNPA ratio of all banks may come down to 10.3 percent by March 2019 from 10.8 percent in September 2018, the RBI has said.
In a report, domestic ratings agency India Ratings said Friday, the implementation of the new guidelines "can put at risk Rs 5.24 trillion debt in FY19, which could result in an increase in potential stress and extend the non-performing asset recognition cycle for banks to FY20."
As the implementation will require a rollover of Rs 4.10 trillion of working capital loans in FY20. Of this, Rs 1.90 trillion is likely to face a "high or very high rollover risks" owing to weak operating cash flows and a high proportion of rollover requirement vis--vis debt outstanding at FY19.
Over Rs 1.21 trillion debt (a part of the Rs 4.10 trillion) is likely to emanate from corporates rated 'AA-' and above, it said.
The new guidelines will impact the working capital-intensive sectors the most, while export-oriented sectors are likely to remain unaffected, the report said.
Power and real estate sectors account for 30 percent of the total rollover requirements, while an additional 30 percent comes in from construction, infrastructure, metals and mining, it said.
The burden of cash management would first shift to borrowers on the implementation of the new RBI guidelines on the loan system for the delivery of bank credit, the agency said in the report.
This will necessitate borrowers to install systems and processes to manage surplus cash and tie-up their working capital loan components (especially rollovers) with banks in a timely manner, it said.
The RBI had last month come out with the guidelines stipulating that from April 2019, minimum 40 percent of fund-based limits of a borrower is required to be structured in the form of a 'loan component' with a fixed maturity.
It can be noted that a majority of analysts as well as the RBI are expecting that the dud asset recognition cycle has peaked and wanting to focus on the resolution. Under its base case scenario, the GNPA ratio of all banks may come down to 10.3 percent by March 2019 from 10.8 percent in September 2018, the RBI has said.
In a report, domestic ratings agency India Ratings said Friday, the implementation of the new guidelines "can put at risk Rs 5.24 trillion debt in FY19, which could result in an increase in potential stress and extend the non-performing asset recognition cycle for banks to FY20."
As the implementation will require a rollover of Rs 4.10 trillion of working capital loans in FY20. Of this, Rs 1.90 trillion is likely to face a "high or very high rollover risks" owing to weak operating cash flows and a high proportion of rollover requirement vis--vis debt outstanding at FY19.
Over Rs 1.21 trillion debt (a part of the Rs 4.10 trillion) is likely to emanate from corporates rated 'AA-' and above, it said.
The new guidelines will impact the working capital-intensive sectors the most, while export-oriented sectors are likely to remain unaffected, the report said.
Power and real estate sectors account for 30 percent of the total rollover requirements, while an additional 30 percent comes in from construction, infrastructure, metals and mining, it said.
The burden of cash management would first shift to borrowers on the implementation of the new RBI guidelines on the loan system for the delivery of bank credit, the agency said in the report.
This will necessitate borrowers to install systems and processes to manage surplus cash and tie-up their working capital loan components (especially rollovers) with banks in a timely manner, it said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results