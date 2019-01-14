GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bad Debts on the Rise Under Govt's Flagship Mudra Yojana, RBI Cautions Centre

According to Finance Ministry sources, RBI has cautioned the ministry that the scheme might turn-out to be the next big source of NPAs, which have plagued the banking system.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bad Debts on the Rise Under Govt's Flagship Mudra Yojana, RBI Cautions Centre
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised a red-flag on the spike in non-performing assets (NPAs) under the government's flagship scheme to support micro enterprises in the country, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

According to Finance Ministry sources, RBI has cautioned the ministry that the scheme might turn-out to be the next big source of NPAs, which have plagued the banking system.

The central bank has flagged that bad loans under PMMY have risen to Rs 11,000 crore.

As per the annual report of PMMY, 2017-18, total disbursements under the scheme stood at Rs 2.46 trillion in FY 18.

Out of this, 40% were disbursed to women entrepreneurs and 33% to social categories. More than 4.81 crore micro-borrowers have benefited through PMMY during the year FY2017-18.

The PMMY was launched on April 8, 2015. Under the scheme, banks are required to finance micro and small entrepreneurs for up to Rs 10 lakh. Loans can be granted under three categories - up to Rs 50,000 under 'Shishu'; Rs 50,001-Rs 5 lakh under ‘Kishore' and between Rs 5,00,001 and Rs 10 lakh under ‘Tarun' category.

The RBI's caution comes at a time when the country's financial system in reeling under severe stress due to the IL&FS crisis which continues to hurt banks with impairments, the most recent case being IndusInd Bank.

On January 9, IndusInd Bank in its quarterly earnings result statement, without naming the IL&FS Group, said: "Advances granted to various companies and SPVs belonging to a Group in the infrastructure sector against certain identified cash flows and pertaining to specific assets are 'Standard' as at December 31, 2018 on the basis of the conduct of the accounts till date.

"Since October 1, 2018, certain governance and management changes have taken place in the Group and measures to turn it around through a Resolution Plan are underway."

The bank said it was monitoring the developments and implications of the 'Resolution Plan'.

"In the interim, as a prudential measure, the bank has made a contingent provision of Rs 255 crore on these 'Standard' assets during the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, in addition to an amount of Rs 275 crore made during the quarter ended on September 30, 2018. Total provisions attributable to this exposure is Rs 600 crore," the statement added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,853.56 -156.28 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

10,737.60 -57.35 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.35 6.02
Infosys 701.90 2.69
Jet Airways 294.45 16.09
TCS 1,813.25 -1.59
ICICI Bank 373.35 -1.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.45 -0.88
Yes Bank 195.40 6.22
Infosys 700.90 2.52
Jet Airways 294.40 16.13
Avenue Supermar 1,395.75 -11.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.35 6.02
Infosys 701.90 2.69
Sun Pharma 450.85 1.45
Bajaj Finance 2,544.80 1.22
Maruti Suzuki 7,408.70 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.40 6.22
Infosys 700.90 2.52
Sun Pharma 450.65 1.68
Bajaj Finance 2,540.75 1.18
Maruti Suzuki 7,402.55 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 312.55 -4.91
GAIL 324.90 -4.05
Indiabulls Hsg 790.95 -3.09
Tech Mahindra 679.85 -2.77
Larsen 1,333.90 -2.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,334.00 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,484.05 -2.07
Vedanta 193.05 -1.78
NTPC 145.25 -1.56
TCS 1,814.40 -1.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram