English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Phone Banking by Congress Led to NPA Mess, Says PM Narendra Modi
"Our government decided that the banks should come out into the open with NPAs, and we also took some decisions that would help the country in long run."
Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, July 20, 2018. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of creating a large mess of NPAs in Indian banks and said that from during UPA rule from 2008 to 2014 the "underground loot of banks" was such that the amount of NPAs increased from Rs 18 lakh crore to Rs 52 lakh crore.
He said the loans were given to select industrialists during the previous UPA rule.
"I want to tell you about the NPA problem. Much before internet banking, the Congress invented phone banking and this caused the NPA mess. A phone call would get loans for their cronies and the nation suffered," Modi said in his replyg to the debate on the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
"Our government decided that the banks should come out into the open with NPAs, and we also took some decisions that would help the country in long run."
He said for sixty years after independence, Rs 18 lakh crore was the total bank loan but between 2008 to 2014, this increased to Rs 52 lakh crores.
"The underground loot of banks went on from 2009 to 2014. So long as Congress was in power, the game of looting the nation continued.
"How did it happen? Internet banking came much later. But Congress is so intelligent that even before internet banking, phone banking started in India. Through phone banking, they increased NPAs to 52 lakh crore from 18 lakh crore," said Modi.
"What was the method? Loans were given on telephone. Loans after loans were given on telephone," he added.
The Prime Minister also said: "We started mechanism to reduce NPAs. UPA government took such decisions due too which there was increase in import of capital goods. It was done by reducing custom duties. The financing of these imports was done through bank loans."
Also Watch
He said the loans were given to select industrialists during the previous UPA rule.
"I want to tell you about the NPA problem. Much before internet banking, the Congress invented phone banking and this caused the NPA mess. A phone call would get loans for their cronies and the nation suffered," Modi said in his replyg to the debate on the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
"Our government decided that the banks should come out into the open with NPAs, and we also took some decisions that would help the country in long run."
He said for sixty years after independence, Rs 18 lakh crore was the total bank loan but between 2008 to 2014, this increased to Rs 52 lakh crores.
"The underground loot of banks went on from 2009 to 2014. So long as Congress was in power, the game of looting the nation continued.
"How did it happen? Internet banking came much later. But Congress is so intelligent that even before internet banking, phone banking started in India. Through phone banking, they increased NPAs to 52 lakh crore from 18 lakh crore," said Modi.
"What was the method? Loans were given on telephone. Loans after loans were given on telephone," he added.
The Prime Minister also said: "We started mechanism to reduce NPAs. UPA government took such decisions due too which there was increase in import of capital goods. It was done by reducing custom duties. The financing of these imports was done through bank loans."
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Friday 20 July , 2018 PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|Reliance
|1,128.65
|+23.80
|+2.15
|Infosys
|1,348.10
|+31.40
|+2.38
|Ashok Leyland
|107.45
|+1.75
|+1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.50
|+203.90
|+8.10
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Power Grid Corp
|176.20
|-1.05
|-0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,663.95
|+367.05
|+5.83
|Sun Pharma
|560.10
|+15.15
|+2.78
|Tech Mahindra
|659.45
|+17.25
|+2.69
|Cipla
|625.80
|+15.70
|+2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|559.90
|+14.80
|+2.72
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Reliance
|1,128.55
|+24.65
|+2.23
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Axis Bank
|534.45
|+7.15
|+1.36
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|HPCL
|275.40
|-9.00
|-3.16
|IOC
|161.05
|-4.75
|-2.86
|Vedanta
|202.40
|-5.80
|-2.79
|BPCL
|388.85
|-9.45
|-2.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Vedanta
|202.60
|-5.70
|-2.74
|Hero Motocorp
|3,373.15
|-85.75
|-2.48
|ONGC
|157.85
|-3.55
|-2.20
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,333.45
|-16.80
|-1.24
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...