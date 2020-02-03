Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

NPAs of Public Sector Banks Stand at Rs 7.27 Lakh Crore, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also said in Lok Sabha that scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions have reported frauds to the tune of Rs 1,13,374 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NPAs of Public Sector Banks Stand at Rs 7.27 Lakh Crore, Govt Tells Lok Sabha
File photo of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government on Monday said the Non Performing Assets (NPAs) of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 7.27 lakh crore as on September 30, 2019.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also said in Lok Sabha that scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions have reported frauds to the tune of Rs 1,13,374 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

Thakur said during Question Hour that as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, gross NPAs of PSBs, as per RBI data on global operations, rose from Rs 2,79,016 crore as on March 31, 2015, to Rs 6,84,732 crore as on March 31, 2017 and Rs 8,95,601 crore as on March 31, 2018.

"As a result of Government's strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, have since declined by Rs 1,68,305 crore to Rs 7,27,296 crore as on September 30, 2019," he said.

The minister said systematic and comprehensive checking, including of legacy stock of NPAs of PSBs,for frauds under the framework has been taken note of by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Financial Stability Report of December 2019, where it has observed that this has helped unearth frauds perpetrated over a number of years.

This is reflected in the increased amount involved in frauds of Rs. 1 lakh and above, reported by Scheduled Commercial Banks and select financial institutions, from Rs 23,934 crore in the financial year (FY) 2016-17 to Rs 41,167 crore in FY2017-18, Rs 71,543 crore in FY2018-19, and Rs 1,13,374 crore in the first half of the current financial year, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.85 0.18
ITC 207.70 -5.09
SBI 298.00 -1.70
Indiabulls Hsg 256.70 -7.71
Tata Motors 163.85 -1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,867.40 6.32
Nestle 16,243.50 5.30
HUL 2,178.50 5.06
Bajaj Auto 3,289.30 4.71
IndusInd Bank 1,262.90 4.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 207.70 -5.09
TCS 2,103.15 -2.86
HCL Tech 579.00 -2.04
Hero Motocorp 2,401.95 -1.95
Tech Mahindra 792.35 -1.88
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram