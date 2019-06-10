Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NPAs Plunge to 9.3% in Fiscal Year 2019, Deeper than RBI Estimate: Crisil

The Crisil report comes at a time when most banks are at the cusp of an end of the NPA pains after a prolonged period, and are concentrating on the resolution now.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NPAs Plunge to 9.3% in Fiscal Year 2019, Deeper than RBI Estimate: Crisil
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The system-wide non-performing assets stock has declined massively to 9.3 per cent in March 2019, much faster than the Reserve Bank's estimate and steeply down from 11.5 per cent the year before, says a report.

The Crisil report comes at a time when most banks are at the cusp of an end of the NPA pains after a prolonged period, and are concentrating on the resolution now.

"System-wide NPAs have declined in fiscal 2019 to 9.3 per cent as of March 2019 after tripling to 11.5 per cent in the four fiscals till March 2018," it said in a note on Monday.

In its half-yearly financial stability report in December, the Reserve Bank had estimated that the gross non-performing assets ratio might improve to 10.3 per cent by March 2019 from 10.8 per cent in September 2018.

"In a sign of possible recovery from the impaired asset load, the gross NPA ratio of both public and private sector banks showed a half-yearly decline, for the first time since March 2015, the financial year prior to the launch of asset quality review by the RBI," Crisil said in the report.

Bad loan recognition accelerated largely due to a nudge from the Reserve Bank, which wanted bank balance sheets to reflect a true picture of the stress.

The RBI's asset quality review led to a massive spike in NPAs, and was supported with the enactment of the bankruptcy law for resolving the cases.

However, the progress on the bankruptcy cases has not been very fast as the legal provisions keep getting challenged frequently and the lack of precedents results in delays in arriving at resolutions due to legal tangles.

Experts point out that this is part of the teething troubles which any legislation goes through.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,784.52 +168.62 ( +0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.70 +52.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Reliance 1,319.15 0.32
SBI 344.30 0.66
Rel Capital 91.70 -8.25
HDFC 2,194.05 -0.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Vaibhav Global 831.25 8.68
Hawkins Cooker 2,971.95 0.29
Rel Capital 91.20 -8.85
Jubilant Life 478.15 0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.30 3.28
Tech Mahindra 768.20 2.32
TCS 2,231.50 2.28
Infosys 753.50 1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,629.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,231.10 2.39
Infosys 753.60 1.93
Bharti Airtel 362.45 1.60
ITC 279.60 1.34
Larsen 1,532.20 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 389.65 -3.31
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Coal India 259.30 -2.35
GAIL 307.25 -2.10
Tata Motors 166.20 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Tata Motors 166.15 -1.92
Coal India 260.00 -1.89
ONGC 164.75 -1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.70 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram