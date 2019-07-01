NS Vishwanathan Re-appointed RBI Deputy Governor for One Year

New Delhi: NS Vishwanathan was Monday re-appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. His existing tenure was to end on Wednesday, July 3.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides BP Kanungo and MK Jain, working at the central bank. Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.