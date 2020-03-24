English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

NSE, BSE to Carry Out Normal Operations on Wednesday

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

All capital and debt market services notified by markets regulator Sebi would be exempted from the lockdown, as per the government notification.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct normal operations on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday.

"BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet.

