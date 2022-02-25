CHANGE LANGUAGE
NSE Scam Chitra Ramkrishna Case: CBI Arrests Anand Subramanian

CBI has arrested former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in connection with its probe into a 2018 stock market manipulation case

Business Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in connection with its probe into a 2018 stock market manipulation case. He was arrested from his Chennai house late Thursday night, according to sources. The former GOO of NSE will be taken to federal body’s headquarters in Delhi and produced before a local court for custody. This was the first arrest in the case.

The CBI earlier questioned Subramanian for three days, ending on February 21. The federal police also interrogated former managing director and chief operating officer Chitra Ramkrishna and former chief operating officer Ravi Narain in the NSE co-location scam. Earlier this week, a team of CBI visited the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) office in Mumbai to collect documents related to the case.

The NSE co-location case relates to country’s biggest bourse providing some high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading. Sebi has flagged the case in 2018.

