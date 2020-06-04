BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

NSE Struck by Technical Glitch Leading to Delayed Trade Confirmation

NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)

NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)

Stock brokers said bank Nifty index option prices were updating with a delay on their screens. This impacted timely trade confirmation.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Thursday as its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the bourse, according to stock brokers.


Stock brokers said bank Nifty index option prices were updating with a delay on their screens. This impacted timely trade confirmation.


The exchange's spokesperson said, "Few members have reached out to us and we are examining it (the issue)".


Earlier, on September 24 last year, the NSE's system faced trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade. The move had hit several brokers and traders who had active positions in the market.


