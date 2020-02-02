Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NTLF 2020 Edition to Focus on Entrepreneurship, Trust in Data in New Decade

To be held in Mumbai between February 12-14, the 28th edition of NTLF will have over 150 speakers, more than 600 CXOs and 1,500 delegates attending the event.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
NTLF 2020 Edition to Focus on Entrepreneurship, Trust in Data in New Decade
Representative image

New Delhi: This year's edition of the flagship Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) will focus on a number of themes, including the future of entrepreneurship in the new decade, and trust and ethics in data.

To be held in Mumbai between February 12-14, the 28th edition of NTLF will have over 150 speakers, more than 600 CXOs and 1,500 delegates attending the event.

"It's 2020, the start of a new decade. Over the last 4-5 years, the focus has largely been on digital and how digital is re-shaping the industry. The theme about digital being important is now well accepted. For NTLF 2020, the focus was on how do we look ahead," Nasscom Senior VP and Chief Strategy Officer Sangeeta Gupta said.

NTLF will lay emphasis on the theme 'Tech In 20's: Coming of Age' and will highlight how the next decade is likely to play out in catalysing businesses and accelerating innovation at the core level, she added.

"This is going to be the age of entrepreneurship. We have done well in our journey but what does the future of entrepreneurship look like as we look ahead in the decade?," she said.

Building trust through data and privacy, trade wars, regulations, inclusivity and sustainability will also feature in the discussions, Gupta added.

The focus is also on helping understand that technologies will continue to change and organisations need to keep pace with them.

"Today it's artificial intelligence and blockchain, tomorrow it maybe quantum. Technologies will continue to shift and evolve but how do business build their organisations to be able to deal with this continuous technology change. It is also important that we build learning organisations to ensure skilling and re-skilling," she noted.

The three-day event will have stalwarts from the Indian and global technology industry including names like TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

It will also see participation from Balasubramaniam Ganesh (Chairman, HSBC Technology India), Erica Brescia (Chief Operating Officer, GitHub), Katherine Wetmur (Managing Director International CIO and Head of Quality Assurance, Morgan Stanley), and Praveena Rai (Chief Operating Officer, NPCI).

The event will showcase a borderless ecosystem led enterprise through co-creation and collaboration among entrepreneurs by addressing the symbiosis between start-ups and large enterprises, disruptive investments and the ease of doing business.

