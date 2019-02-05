NTPC Resolves Issue Over Payment Dues From Discoms in 3 States

Power producer NTPC Limited has sorted out issue over payment dues with various discoms of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, sources said on TuesdayAlso, the NTPC said it would not regulate power supply as it had indicated in its notice earlier, the sources said.The dues from the three parties were Rs 5,838.04 crore and the amount overdue by 60 days was Rs 4228.39 crore.The power producer had, on January 30, issued notices to the discoms saying it would regulate the supply to various power utilities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from February 6 for not clearing bills pending for over 60 days.Notices have been issued that power supply would be regulated until the dues for over 60 days. However, the issue has been resolved after getting a satisfactory reply from them, the sources told PTI.According to the notices issued by the public sector undertaking, the discoms in Telangana owe Rs 2152. 92 crore of which Rs 1,356.06 crore was overdue by 60 days.Andhra Pradesh power utilities have to pay Rs 2971.83 crore out of which Rs 2219.84 crore was due beyond 60 days while the Hubli Electricity Supply Company in Karnataka would have to pay Rs 713.29 crore of which Rs 562.49 crore exceeded 60 days.According to the terms of power purchase agreement (PPA) and bulk power supply agreement (BPSA) and other such pacts signed between Andhra Pradesh and the NTPC for various NTPC stations, payments for the energy bill are to be made within two months from the date of issue of the bill.In the event of default, the NTPC has the right to discontinue or regulate the power from its station.The proposed regulation would be implemented with effect from February 6, the NTPC had said in its notice to AP Transco.Chairman and managing director of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited K Vijayanand said they were in the process of raising some funds through bonds and once that is done pending bills would be cleared.Chairman and managing director of TS-Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao said they informed the NTPC that they would clear dues in two or three installments to which the PSU agreed and the notice was withdrawn.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.